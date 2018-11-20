Premier League has no plans to cut PFA funding

Gordon Taylor has been chief executive of the PFA for 37 years

The Premier League has no plans to cut its funding of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), despite the ongoing row that is threatening to split the organisation apart, Sky Sports News has been told.

Gordon Taylor, the PFA chief executive, is facing unprecedented calls to open himself up to new elections, after 37 years in charge of the organisation.

Sky Sports News understands the Premier League has a three-year deal, now in its final year, to fund certain projects in co-operation with the PFA, that is worth around £25m a year.

Where these funds are spent, and on what, is pre-agreed between the Premier League and the PFA.

Ben Purkiss, the PFA chairman, is leading the campaign for the union to modernise, and begin open elections for the chief-executive position.

0:39 Dion Dublin has urged Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor to step down in order to freshen up the organisation. Dion Dublin has urged Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor to step down in order to freshen up the organisation.

Taylor's critics argue that the PFA should follow the same laws laid down by government for other trade unions, whereby the chief executive and other senior officials have to face fresh elections every five years.

Purkiss' supporters have been sending WhatsApp messages to PFA members and ex-players, asking them to support their demands for reform.

Sky Sports News has been told over 300 people have responded to say they will support such a campaign.