Euro 2020 qualifying: England could be drawn against Germany

Gareth Southgate's side could be in a group along with Germany

England could be drawn with Germany in their Euro 2020 qualifying group after Joachim Low's side were confirmed as a Pot 2 team following the culmination of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Germany will not be a seeded team for the first time in their history after Poland drew 1-1 against Portugal on Tuesday night, meaning they were among the two teams with the worst records in League A, along with Iceland.

England are among 10 Pot 1 teams for the draw, which will take place in Dublin on December 2. Gareth Southgate's men join Belgium, Croatia, France, Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland in being seeded.

Germany will be an unseeded team in European qualifying for the very first time

Germany are joined in Pot 2 by Iceland, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Denmark, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine and Wales.

Scotland's 3-2 victory over Israel means Alex McLeish's side will be in Pot 3 for the draw, along with Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Finland, Israel, Norway and Serbia.

Wales cannot be drawn with Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying

Pot 4 consists of Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania and Slovenia.

The results of the Nations League mean Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Macedonia and Moldova are in Pot 5.

England, along with Portugal, Switzerland and the Netherlands, will be drawn in a five-team group as a result of qualification for the Nations League finals.

James Forrest's three goals for Scotland confirmed their Pot 3 status

It means Pot 6 teams - Andorra, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Malta, San Marino - will all be drawn in groups not consisting of the Nations League finalists.

The pots are based on Nations League performance, with the international teams ranked from one to 55 on position in each League (A-D) and total points.

The top two teams from each group qualify for Euro 2020 with the four remaining positions decided on the Nations League play-offs in March 2020.