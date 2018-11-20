5:18 The Debate: Should football introduce a transfer window for managers? The Debate: Should football introduce a transfer window for managers?

Liam Rosenior and Emma Hayes backed the idea of a transfer window for managers when speaking on The Debate live on Tuesday night.

Last season in the top four English divisions, 39 managers departed mid-season, and 15 have already done so this campaign.

Rosenior and Chelsea Women boss Hayes strongly believe the introduction of a window would bring stability to clubs, will stop the managerial merry-go-round and even protect teams.

Here, they give their reasons…

'It would create a better environment'

Liam Rosenior - former Premier League defender

I think the time has come, not just in the Premier League but all four division going down to the National League too. You see a lot of managers losing their jobs early on.

When the manager changes at a football club, it changes everything; recruitment policy, principles of play, strategies and ways of working. If you give a manager a set period of time, it makes recruitment of managers more thorough, and I don't think clubs do near enough homework on the managers they're looking to appoint.

Fulham's new manager Claudio Ranieri took over from Slavisa Jokanovic

That takes that pressure off, and from the fans, because everyone understands that manager has the job until January, and we've got to support him. Players in the dressing room can't cause that fuss and commotion you sometimes get, the whisperers going up to the chairman saying it's not working with the manager.

I think sometimes the easiest person to look at in a football club is the manager, even when there has been financial mismanagement, poor recruitment out of the manager's control.

If you create a managerial transfer window, clubs need to get all of the other processes in order; recruitment, the way they scout and their principles of play. I think it then creates a better environment for football and protects clubs. It makes sense for the game.

'In order to get results, it's not as simple as changing all the time'

Emma Hayes - Chelsea Women manager

I whole-heartedly agree, and it makes absolute sense, therefore I doubt football will do it! A change in manager does not necessarily mean a change in results, and if there is, it's so marginal; is it worth the financial and sometimes emotional cost to the whole organisation?

The manager is just a representation of the whole team. I think if there is a transfer window it would be about getting behind that manager, and backing them through that period to try and help turn it around.

Steve Bruce was sacked by Aston Villa just five months after leading them to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final

Stability and continuity are two of the most important facets behind success, and it would be a necessary change.

You've got two thinkers here who would like to see this. But the best businesses - let's not talk about football for a moment - the best business will not turn over their CEOs at the level that football turns over their managers. Why? Because stability, vision, strategy are intrinsically linked.

We have such short-termism in our football behaviour. It's a results business, but in order to get results, it's not as simple as just changing all the time.

