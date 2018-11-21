European Paper Talk: Real Madrid want Manchester City's Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid

It's not long until the January transfer window opens and clubs look to strengthen for the second half of the season.

With that in mind, our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Spain

Real Madrid are targeting Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz. The 19-year-old's contract at the Etihad expires next summer and the Champions League holders are trying to persuade him not to renew. Madrid have also expressed interest in Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen. (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel Adrien Rabiot has informed Barcelona of his wish to sign for them. The in-demand Frenchman has also attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and, despite having featured prominently under Thomas Tuchel at PSG, the 23-year-old still has no desire to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes. (Mundo Deportivo)

Adrien Rabiot is out of contact in the summer

Determined to bolster their attacking options, Real Madrid are considering a move for either Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Radamel Falcao. Ibrahimovic, 37, has scored 22 times in 25 games for LA Galaxy and has also been strongly linked with a return to AC Milan. Falcao, who spent two seasons at Real's rivals Atletico, wants to leave Monaco, who are struggling in Ligue 1. (Sport)

Bundesliga top-scorer Luka Jovic has emerged as a Barcelona transfer target. The Serb, who has struck nine times in as many games for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Benfica this term, has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich, which would see him reunite with Niko Kovac. The Bosnian-born striker, 20, has impressed Barca with his performances and they make an approach next year. (Mundo Deportivo)

How Jovic is outscoring Lewandowski

Italy

Juventus pair Mario Mandzukic and Alex Sandro could leave the Italian champions at the end of the season. The Croatian striker may be available for around £25m while Sandro, who has been linked with PSG and Manchester United, would cost around double that. The Brazilian full-back recently declared his intention of playing in the Premier League. (Tuttosport)

Although Real Madrid have shown an interest, Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin AC Milan on a short-term deal. The Swede will earn £1.7m-a-year with the Rossoneri hoping his experience in front of goal can be key in their push to qualify for the Champions League. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Europe?

The final three for this year's Ballon d'Or is set to be Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric and Raphael Varane, meaning there will be no place on the podium for Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are leading the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbia international, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Juventus, may cost around £100m but, with Giuseppe Marotta set to take over as the Nerazzurri's CEO, the club's transfer plans are highly ambitious. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona misfit Arturo Vidal. The Chilean joined the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich in the summer but has struggled to make an impression and favours a return to Italy. Injury-hit Milan are keen for reinforcements and are confident they can secure Vidal in a cut-price deal. (Tuttosport)

Arturo Vidal moved to Barcelona in the summer but has struggled for minutes

France

Neymar has told fans that the injury he picked up playing for Brazil is not serious. The PSG forward sustained a knock in Brazil's 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon on Tuesday night, but he should be fit to face Toulouse on Saturday. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is set to join the Bayern Munich board of directors. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl is attracting interest from Arsenal and PSG. The 23-year-old Germany international has struggled for regular starts under Lucien Favre at table-topping Dortmund. (Sport Bild)

RB Leipzig are braced for a bid from Dortmund for striker Timo Werner. The Germany international, who has previously been linked to Liverpool, has impressed this season with eight goals in 13 games. (Sport Bild)