Hannah Bardell led a female MPs kickabout in House of Commons

An MP played keepy-uppy in the House of Commons chamber after the women's parliamentary football team were forced to cancel their first game.

The SNP's Hannah Bardell stood in the centre of the empty chamber and demonstrated her football skills while wearing her green UK Women's Parliamentary Football Club shirt.

November 21 marks 100 years to the day since Parliament passed an act allowing women to be elected as MPs.

Conservative former sports minister Tracey Crouch and Labour's Alison McGovern, Louise Haigh and Stephanie Peacock were also kitted out for the kickabout and posed for photos, including making use of the despatch boxes and Speaker's chair.

The team cancelled a game on Tuesday to be in parliament for votes (Pic: @HannahB4LiviMP)

The group were expecting votes on the Finance (No. 3) Bill, which enacts Budget measures, at around 7pm.

But these did not take place after the Government decided to accept opposition party amendments rather than risk potential defeat.

Once the sitting was adjourned for the day, the group moved in and kicked off.

"Football has long been the domain of men but it's a sport that women and girls enjoy and excel at the world over," Ms Bardell, MP for Livingston, told Sky News.

"It's therefore really important we reflect that across MPs, staff and journalists and give them the same opportunity to network and enjoy the sport."

Speaking about the video, she added: "It was a fun way to show that whilst there is much division on many issues sport and football is something we can all agree on and have some fun with."

Ms Bardell wrote on Twitter: "The women's parliamentary football team @UKWPFC should have played their first match tonight.

The MPs are part of the new women's lobby team. Pic: @HannahB4LiviMP

"Myself, @Alison--McGovern @tracey--crouch @LouHaigh @Steph--Peacock were all set but votes stopped us alas!

"Instead we had a kickabout and a photo in the chamber!"

Ms Haigh said Speaker John Bercow gave them permission.