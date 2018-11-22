Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?
Mick McCarthy on Goals on Sunday and Fran Kirby on Soccer AM
Last Updated: 22/11/18 11:16am
The Premier League returns on Sky Sports this weekend, along with a bumper addition of Championship action and MLS play-offs. Here's the lowdown on who's playing, when, and who's on your favourite shows...
Live football on Sky Sports Premier League
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 12.30pm
Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games, but can they keep that run going at Bournemouth?
Eddie Howe's side have enjoyed a strong start to the season and are just four points behind Arsenal in the table. The Gunners have never failed to score in their seven previous meetings with Bournemouth, so there could be goals in this one.
Wolves v Huddersfield
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 3.30pm
Both these teams went into the international break on a positive note. Huddersfield followed up their first win of the season with a draw against West Ham while Wolves drew 1-1 at Arsenal after an encouraging performance.
Who will take the initiative this weekend? The last time these sides met was in the Championship in 2016/17, with Huddersfield winning 1-0 in both matches.
Burnley v Newcastle
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Monday, 7pm
After a difficult start to the season, Newcastle will be looking for their third win in a row when they travel to Burnley on Monday Night Football.
Jamie Carragher will be joined by a guest in the studio to dissect all the action from the game and analyse the big talking points from the weekend.
Live football on Sky Sports Football
Also on Sky Sports this weekend:
- Ipswich v West Brom - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Friday, 7pm)
- Rotherham v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 12pm)
- Brentford v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football, Saturday, 5.15pm)
- Aston Villa v Birmingham - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 11.30am)
- Atlanta United v New York Red Bulls - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 10pm)
- Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Monday, 12.45am)
Our football shows
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am
Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby joins Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy on Soccer AM this Saturday.
Olly Murs and actor Jake Wood are also on the show, while Tubes will be sitting down with Didier Drogba after he announced his retirement from football.
You Know The Drill will see Jimmy take on Olly Murs, representing his team Coggeshall, and Middlesbrough fans will be in the studio.
Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm
With domestic football returning, Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed schedule, providing updates of all the goals as they go in, along with plenty of fun and debate with Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 9.30am
Neil Ashton will be joined by Oliver Holt (chief sports writer - Mail on Sunday), Matt Law (football news correspondent - Daily Telegraph) and Jeremy Cross (chief sports writer - Daily Star) to discuss all the big talking points from the weekend's action.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 11am
Mick McCarthy joins Kammy and Ben Shepherd on the Goals on Sunday sofa. They will be looking back on Saturday's results and also discussing what's next for McCarthy in his managerial career, including whether he is interested in a return to Republic of Ireland.