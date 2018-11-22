New rule proposed for substitutes leaving pitch by International Football Association Board

Under the proposals players will not have to walk to the technical area when substituted

Players will leave the pitch at the nearest boundary line rather than walking to the technical area when substituted, under new proposals recommended by football’s lawmakers.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) met on Thursday and discussed a number of ongoing experiments in the game, including the measure aimed at avoiding time wasting.

IFAB also agreed to propose the ending of the ABBA format for penalty shoot-outs and the introduction of yellow and red cards for misconduct by team officials.

The board cited a lack of strong support because of its "complex" procedure and "it will no longer be a future option for competitions."

The meeting also ended with an agreement to give a more precise wording on the handball law, with a particular emphasis on "non-deliberate" handball situations.

Further proposals which will also be voted on at their annual general meeting on March 2, with a view to becoming part of the laws of the game from June 2019, include the ball not having to leave the penalty area at goal kicks, defending team free kicks taken inside the penalty area