Dean Smith: Managing Aston Villa against Birmingham City beyond my 'wildest dreams'

The way Dean Smith talks about managing Aston Villa would resonate with any fan up and down the country.

There have been several firsts since the former Brentford boss took over his boyhood club. There was his first home game, his first win and his first ovation from the Villa Park crowd. But now comes the biggest of the lot. His first Second City derby.

"Not even in my wildest dreams would I have imagined ever managing Villa in it," Smith told Sky Sports. "I was a young lad being brought up during a very successful period. We won the league in 1980/81 with only 14 players and then the European Cup the following season.

"I went to watch the FA Cup finals in the 1990s as well, and I think it is common knowledge that my dad was a steward at Villa Park.

"I can remember when I was a supporter on the terraces and one game that sticks in my mind was when we beat Birmingham 3-0 on the way to winning that title [in 1980/81]. I think Dave Geddis scored two and then Gary Shaw got the other.

"I know the rivalry well."

Anticipation is running high in the city following a two-week build-up to the game, and Smith, like the majority of people born in the area, has some friends and family who are Villa and some who are Birmingham.

"Most are Villa fans but some are Blues as well, and there has been a sense of excitement from all of them," Smith said. "This is what local derbies are all about, you're playing against clubs whose families and friends support both teams.

"I've got some really good friends who are Birmingham fans and we have some good friendly banter, but hopefully we will get the bragging rights on Sunday."

Smith also revealed he was in attendance last season for the derby at Villa Park, while he was still head coach at Brentford - partly as a fan and partly on a scouting mission.

"I came with my daughter as Brentford's head coach," he continued. "My wife's cousin kindly got us some tickets and we came and enjoyed an Aston Villa win that day. Hopefully we can do the same again on Sunday.

"My daughter was certainly celebrating the goals! But I was more of a sit-down type to view that game. I was still at Brentford and we were due to play Birmingham in the coming weeks, so I had to have my professional head on as well."

Birmingham are likely to be a far tougher challenge this time around. The two sides head into the game level on points, with Garry Monk having revitalised the Blues this campaign.

Despite the emotion of the occasion, Smith insists a win against their fiercest rivals won't count for more than it would over any other side in the Championship.

"They will be difficult to beat," he said. "Garry is an old team-mate of mine from Sheffield Wednesday and he has got them playing really well.

"They know what they are good at and they have only lost three games. I have been to see them a few times and hopefully I have picked up on a few weaknesses we can find.

"My obsession is not beating Birmingham City. It is about winning every game, whoever it is. But we will be going all out to try and get the victory."