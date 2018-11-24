Boca Juniors players hurt in bus attack ahead of Copa Libertadores final

Boca Juniors' bus surrounded by fans of the club as it leaves for River Plate's stadium

Boca Juniors players were injured after their bus was attacked on the way to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate on Saturday.

The match between the Buenos Aires rivals on Saturday evening had to be delayed after the Boca bus came under attack as it arrived at the stadium.

Television footage showed River supporters hurling objects at the bus, as it made its way to the El Monumental ground.

According to reports in Argentina, Boca players were injured by flying shards of glass from broken windows and were also taken ill due to the effects of tear gas used by the police to disperse the crowds.

A number of players, including Boca's former Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez, were reportedly suffering from dizziness and vomiting and being treated by club doctors.

Footage apparently from inside the Boca dressing room showed the players glooking disorientated.

A huge crowd gathered at the Monumental Stadium ahead of the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final

Reports said Boca's Pablo Perez and Gonzalo Lamardo had been taken by ambulance to hospital, the former reportedly with slivers of broken glass in his eyes and the latter a cut on his head.

The bus driver, meanwhile, was reportedly knocked unconscious after being hit by a rock.

CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, initially postponed the match by an hour to 18:00 local time (2100GMT) as a result of the violence, but then announced it would kick off at 19:15 (2215GMT).

The final is finely poised at 2-2 after the first leg two weeks ago and Boca have urged CONMEBOL to call off the second leg.

General secretary Christian Gribaudo was quoted as saying by the website of Argentinian newspaper Clarin: "The players are all injured, you can't play like this."

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta said on Twitter: "Another opportunity lost in front of the whole world that observes us, shameful, lamentable."