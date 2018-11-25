Boca Juniors request Copa Libertadores final postponement after bus attack

Carlos Tevez and Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto in El Monumental for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, which was suspended

Boca Juniors have requested the postponement of the Copa Libertadores final following Saturday's attack on their team coach.

The second leg of the match, finely poised at 2-2, was delayed twice before being put back 24 hours after River Plate fans smashed bus windows on the team's approach to El Monumental stadium.

Players were injured by flying shards of glass and affected by tear gas, fired by police to disperse the crowd, resulting in the postponement.

However, Boca have asked for the rescheduled match to be further postponed to allow a longer time to recover.

"Boca Juniors made a formal presentation to Conmebol (the South American football federation) on Sunday to request that the final of the Copa Libertadores be played in conditions of equality," said a statement from the club.

The Boca Juniors bus was attacked on its way to River Plate's stadium

"After the acts of violence suffered in the vicinity of the stadium, having noted the magnitude and seriousness of them and the consequences they have generated in the establishment, Boca considers that these conditions are not met and requests the suspension of the match."

Boca have also said they want River to be punished after the attack near El Monumental. The club wants Conmebol to consider River's disqualification from the tournament because of the behaviour of its fans.

Conmebol are yet to respond to the request, and River have opened the stadium's gates as scheduled for today's game, which is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT.

On Saturday Conmebol doctors said there were no medical reasons to suspend the match, but president Alejandro Dominguez disagreed and accepted the postponement 10 minutes before kick-off.

Boca captain Pablo Perez was taken to hospital with injuries to his eye and arms

Boca captain Pablo Perez and teenager Gonzalo Lamardo were taken to nearby hospitals, where fans gathered in support. Perez had injuries to his arms and an eye, according to images of Boca's changing room shared on social media. Lamardo had trouble breathing because of the gas.

After the match was postponed on Saturday, some of the more than 66,000 River fans also tried to storm into the dressing rooms. Others clashed with police outside.

Boca fans could not attend the final at River's El Monumental because of a 2013 ban on away fans in Argentina.