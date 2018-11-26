Europan paper round-up: Arsenal target Cengiz Under will not leave Roma in January

Cengiz Under has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham

With just over a month remaining until the January transfer window opens, the rumour mill is beginning to gather speed.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Italy

Roma will not allow Cengiz Under to leave during the January transfer window. The Turkish winger has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, but is a key player for Eusebio Di Francesco at the Stadio Olimpico. Under's current contract at the Giallorossi runs until 2022. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have lost hope in their pursuit of Paulo Dybala. The Juventus playmaker has been a long-term target of the Spanish giants but they will not chase his signature next summer, instead focusing their plan to bring Neymar to the Bernabeu. (Calciomercato)

Paulo Dybala has had a slow start in Serie A, scoring only twice so far

Gonzalo Higuain is open to the idea of joining Chelsea. The Argentine striker, currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, played under Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli during the 2015/16 season and is keen for a reunion. Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A games that season and would be a strong option for the Premier League side, who are said to be exploring the possibility of adding another striker. (Corriere dello Sport)

But Milan are set to swoop for three Chelsea players, with Cesc Fabregas, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill all discussing possible moves to the San Siro with Leonardo, the Italian club's sporting director. Cahill and Fabregas are reportedly free to look for a new club while Christensen has grown frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities under Sarri. (Sport Mediaset)

Germany

Arsene Wenger's name is being discussed with increasingly regularity at Bayern Munich. The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season and has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions.

Arsene Wenger said recently he could be back in management in January

Niko Kovac is under increasing pressure after Bayern's poor start to the season, with the club nine points adrift of Borussia Dortmund after just six wins in 12 games. (Bild)

Hoffenheim are in talks with Red Bull Salzburg head coach Marco Rose, who is the frontrunner to next summer succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who is set to join RB Leipzig. (Bild)

Stuttgart have ramped up their search for reinforcements as the Bundesliga's basement club tries to salvage their season.

Borussia Dortmund pair Shinji Kagawa and Sebastian Rode are being linked with a move while the club are also interested in wantaway Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner. Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Patrick Herrmann is also an option. (Kicker)

Spain

Jordi Alba thinks it is 'strange' that Barcelona have not discussed a contract extension with him yet. The full-back, who has been at the club since 2012, is set to enter the final 18 months of his current deal but admits there has been no movement towards signing an extension.

Jordi Alba has emerged as a reported Manchester United target

"I don't know what the club are thinking," the 29-year-old said. "It's strange because I don't have much of my contract left, but I plan to end my career here." (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco wants to leave the club after falling out of favour under Santiago Solari. The Spain international has been a benchwarmer under Julen Lopetegui's successor and wants to find a club that will offer him playing assurances as he approaches the peak of his career. (Don Balon)

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday night. He is expected to miss at least six months and it comes as a blow for the Brazilian as he was expected to secure a move to Italy during the January transfer window. (Marca)

France

Eden Hazard admits he could leave Chelsea in 2019. The Belgian ruled out the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain out of respect for his former club Lille, but admitted that a move elsewhere next summer is "possible".

Eden Hazard is Chelsea's top scorer this season

"It will be possible in the summer, but It's also possible that I stay my whole career at Chelsea," the 27-year-old said. Real Madrid are believed to be the most likely destination should Hazard depart Stamford Bridge. (Canal+)

PSG are increasingly confident that star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Both players picked up knocks on international duty and, while they missed the club's 1-0 win over Toulouse, they are expected to resume training ahead of the Reds' visit to the Parc des Princes. (L'Equipe)