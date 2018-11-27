VOTE: Which Arsenal vs Tottenham clash has been the best in the Premier League?

There have been some classic games between Arsenal and Tottenham down the years. Vote for your favourite from our list!

Sunday's north London derby, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2pm, will be the 196th meeting of the two teams, who first went head to head in 1896 when Woolwich Arsenal, as the Gunners were known then, won 2-1.

Arsenal have enjoyed the winning feeling more often, winning 81 of the meetings to date, with 51 draws and 63 Tottenham victories.

But which game during the Premier League era has been the best? Here's our top 10 - and don't forget to vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page.

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal, April 2017

In the final game between these two sides at the old White Hart Lane, Spurs confirmed they would finish ahead of their north London rivals for the first time in 22 years courtesy of second-half goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal, March 2016

A late leveller from Alexis Sanchez denied Tottenham the chance to overtake Leicester at the top of the Premier League, in a game which the Gunners ended with 10 men.

Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham, February 2012

Having trailed 2-0 at the Emirates, Arsenal put five past Tottenham without reply to register one of their biggest wins over their rivals in Premier League history. The Gunners mounted their turnaround in an astonishing 27-minute spell, and Scott Parker saw red late on.

Tottenham 3-3 Arsenal, April 2011

Tottenham dealt Arsenal's title hopes a severe blow with a two-goal comeback at White Hart Lane. A thunderbolt from Tom Huddlestone a minute before half-time gave Spurs hope at 3-2, and Rafael van der Vaart levelled from the spot after half-time to leave the Gunners six points off the pace.

Arsenal 2-3 Tottenham, November 2010

A stunning second-half comeback denied Arsenal a place at the top of the table as Spurs recovered from 2-0 down at the break to win an away north London derby in the league for the first time since 1993. Gareth Bale, Van der Vaart and Younes Kaboul's late header completed the turnaround.

Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham, October 2008

Who could forget this one? David Bentley's stunner got things underway at the Emirates, but Arsenal recovered to go 3-1 and then 4-2 up. Things looked rosy until Jermaine Jenas' goal with a minute left, before Aaron Lennon sealed a stunning comeback in injury-time to earn a point for new boss Harry Redknapp.

Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal, November 2004

A pulsating second half, including seven goals, saw Arsenal edge out their hosts at White Hart Lane, as the Gunners cast aside their shaky record since losing their 49-match unbeaten streak at Old Trafford weeks before.

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal, April 2004

Arsenal needed only a point to seal the Premier League title against their old rivals and that Is exactly what they got, but the edge was taken off their triumph after Jens Lehmann gave away a needless penalty late on to earn Spurs a point, meaning both sides had a bitter-sweet feeling at the final whistle.

Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham, November 2002

The game that inspired a statue. Thierry Henry's stunning solo strike, and memorable celebration, ended up being carved in metal outside the Emirates when it was built.

Arsenal 1-3 Tottenham, May 1993

Teddy Sheringham and a John Hendry double ensured Tottenham finished above their rivals courtesy of a rare win at Highbury. They would end the season above Arsenal only once more - in 1995 - before they finally did so again in 2017.