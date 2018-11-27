WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goals of the week

2:41 Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 13 in the Premier League, including strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stuart Armstrong. Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 13 in the Premier League, including strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stuart Armstrong.

There were plenty of goals in the Premier League over the weekend with some wonderful strikes in the mix, and you can vote for your favourite!

Heung-min Son scored a stunning solo goal as Tottenham ruthlessly ended Maurizio Sarri's 18-game unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with an impressive 3-1 win at Wembley.

Victory moved Spurs up to third but the teams above them in the table also won at the weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a wonderful free-kick as Liverpool beat Watford 3-0, while Leroy Sane's double helped Manchester City to a 4-0 win at West Ham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his goal against Watford

A double from Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Claudio Ranieri got off to a winning start in charge of Fulham, who edged a 3-2 thriller against Southampton at Craven Cottage. Mitrovic's winner makes the list, as does Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong's long-range stunner.

Finally, on Renault Super Sunday, Josh King curled the ball beyond Bernd Leno for Bournemouth's equaliser against Arsenal, but it was not enough to stop the Gunners running out 2-1 winners at the Vitality Stadium.

Hit play on the video above to see each goal and vote for your favourite below!