Premier League goals: Heung-Min Son's stunner, Matt Ritchie's howler

4:57 A round-up of all the weekend's Premier League action, including Tottenham’s win over Chelsea and Manchester City’s trip to West Ham. A round-up of all the weekend's Premier League action, including Tottenham’s win over Chelsea and Manchester City’s trip to West Ham.

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, as Arsenal, Huddersfield, Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton, Fulham and Newcastle all win.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from the latest round of matches...

Newcastle ended their abysmal Monday Night Football losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Arsenal claimed a first Premier League win in four games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Aaron Mooy scored twice as Huddersfield surged off the bottom of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Spurs ruthlessly ended Maurizio Sarri's 18-game unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with an impressive 3-1 win at Wembley.

Crystal Palace missed a host of chances as they left Old Trafford with a point following a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 but Jordan Henderson will miss next week's Merseyside derby after being sent off.

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win against West Ham to stay top of the Premier League and keep their unbeaten start intact.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was the difference as Everton beat a resilient Cardiff side 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Substitute Jamie Vardy's late penalty saved a point for Leicester as they overcame James Maddison's first-half red card to draw 1-1 at Brighton.

A double from Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured Claudio Ranieri got off to a winning start in charge of Fulham, who edged a 3-2 thriller over Southampton.