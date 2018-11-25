Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield: Aaron Mooy double lifts Terriers up the Premier League

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Aaron Mooy scored twice as Huddersfield surged off the bottom of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Aggressive without the ball and dangerous with it, Huddersfield looked far from a relegation-threatened side and they moved up six places to 14th thanks to two crisp finishes (6, 74) from their Australia star.

After recent struggles on the road, this was Huddersfield's first away win of the campaign and just the third in their last 23 away days.

It was just the second time in 23 games that David Wagner's men had scored twice in a single game and they could have had more against an out-of-sorts Wolves, who are now five without a win.

Player Ratings Wolves: Patricio (5), Bennett (5), Coady (6), Boly (5), Doherty (5), Moutinho (5), Neves (5), Vinagre (5), Costa (6), Jimenez (5), Cavaleiro (5)



Subs: Traore (6), Gibbs-White (6), Jota (5)



Huddersfield: Lossl (7), Hadergjonaj (7), Smith (7), Schindler (7), Kongolo (7), Durm (8), Hogg (7), Billing (8), Mooy (9), Pritchard (8), Mounie (8)



Subs: Williams (N/A), Stankovic (N/A)



Man of the match: Aaron Mooy

Aaron Mooy starred for Huddersfield with a double

Huddersfield have a special affinity with Molineux, having won on five of their last six visits and they settled into their stride against the lacklustre hosts.

Erik Durm accelerated past Matt Doherty too easily on six minutes and his cross was caressed into the corner of the net by Mooy for his first goal in 29 Premier League games.

Team news Both teams made one change from their previous Premier League encounter with Wolves bringing in Portuguese youngster Ruben Vinagre and Huddersfield replacing the injured Chris Lowe with Erik Durm.

Huddersfield's midfield domination and energy should have yielded further rewards but Steve Mounie and Terence Kongolo both fluffed very promising headed chances.

Adama Traore was called from the bench by Nuno Espirito Santo at the break and he injected spark and excitement into what had been a lifeless Wolves performance. His chipped cross on 57 minutes was headed towards goal by Raul Jimenez but somehow Philip Billing hooked the ball off the line.

It was the first of a couple more openings for Jimenez, but the Wolves striker seemed to lack confidence with his final finish as Huddersfield hung in there.

Cardiff vs Wolves Live on

Just as Wagner's men were looking vulnerable, Mooy struck again to seal the points, taking aim with a 20-yard free-kick that skipped off the turf and flew into the net.

"Can we play you every week," the away fans sang. Wolves had no response.

Man of the match: Aaron Mooy

A monstrous display, especially when you consider he played 80 minutes for Australia on Tuesday. Wagner hailed him as "extraordinary" and it was hard to argue.

Sublime in possession and energetic when pressing the life out of Wolves, the Australian added goals to his game to provide the visitors a deserving maximum points haul. The £10million spent by the club to secure his services from Manchester City in 2017 surely is the best bit of business the club has ever done. He's becoming legendary within the Terriers ranks.

Opta stats

There has not been a draw between Wolves and Huddersfield in any of the last 13 encounters in all competitions - two wins for Wolves, 11 for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield have won a top-flight match away to Wolves for the first time since December 1938, when they ran out 4-1 winners under manager Clem Stephenson (D2 L10).

Wolves have now lost each of their last three home league games, as many defeats as in their previous 30 such matches (P30 W19 D8 L3).

Since their promotion to the Premier League, Huddersfield Town have lost just one of their seven meetings with newly-promoted sides, winning four and drawing three.

Huddersfield Town have won an away Premier League match without conceding a goal for the first time since their first such match in the competition (3-0 v Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park).

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost 13 of their last 19 home Premier League matches (W2 D4), conceding 42 goals while scoring just 17 times.

In this match against Huddersfield, Wolves named six Portuguese players in their starting XI - the last time a side started six or more foreigners from the same country in a Premier League encounter was back in December 2013 (Newcastle - six Frenchmen v Stoke).

Mooy's brace is the first time any Huddersfield Town player has scored more than one goal in the same Premier League match since he himself did so against Watford back in December 2017 - 344 days ago.

What's next?

Wolves are back in front of Sky Sports cameras on Friday night when they take on Cardiff, while Huddersfield have a home fixture with Brighton next Saturday.