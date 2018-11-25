David Wagner says Huddersfield not as 'poor' as people think

3:45 David Wagner was full of praise for Huddersfield after their win at Wolves, saying they beat the Molineux men at their own game by dominating possession David Wagner was full of praise for Huddersfield after their win at Wolves, saying they beat the Molineux men at their own game by dominating possession

David Wagner says Huddersfield are better than people may think after they climbed to 14th place from the bottom of the Premier League table on Sunday.

Their jump up the ranks came after a convincing 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux, meaning they have now won two of their last three league games and drawn the other.

The win on Sunday proves that Huddersfield are not a bad side, according to manager Wagner, who says the result is all about the players.

"We know we are not as poor as maybe everybody thinks we are," he told Sky Sports.

"We have shown good performances this season so far without enough goals and enough points but performance wise, this was more often very good.

"Today, the players got the reward and I'm so happy for them because they really deserve it. Apart from the two goals, we have another clean sheet which was important and we look very solid defensively as well.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"I think nobody but the players deserve the praise. Game plans are one thing but how you have to bring to life and the mentality they have shown, it is all about the players.

"Yes, the idea was probably not the worst, but how the players have done it today with their mentality, spirit and aggression, this was great and I think it was a deserved win."

Huddersfield manager David Wagner praised the players after Sunday's win

Aaron Mooy scored both goals for Huddersfield and put in a man of the match performance despite a long international trip with Australia, earning praise from Wagner.