European paper round-up: Paris Saint-Germain showing interest in Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Fabinho is on PSG's radar, according to reports

With just over a month remaining until the January transfer window opens, the rumour mill is beginning to gather speed.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

France

As the two clubs prepare to meet in a crucial Champions League showdown, Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest in Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. The French champions are expected to make an approach for the versatile Brazilian in January, but seeing as Liverpool paid £43.7m to bring the 25-year-old from Monaco in the summer, it would take a similar amount of money to lure him away from Anfield. (L'Equipe)

Meanwhile, PSG star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are expected to start Wednesday's game at the Parc des Princes after both participated in Monday's training. Both players sat out the weekend's 1-0 victory over Toulouse but should line up against Jurgen Klopp's side in the French capital. (L'Equipe)

Italy

AC Milan have been impressed with Tiemoue Bakayoko's recent form following a slow start to his loan deal but the Rossoneri remain reticent over the idea of signing the Frenchman on a permanent basis from Chelsea. The 24-year-old is likely to cost around £30m and has been linked with a move to Fulham and Roma. (Calciomercato)

Tiemoue Bakayoko is on loan at AC Milan from Chelsea

Marco Asensio is likely to leave Real Madrid if the Spanish side sign a high-profile attacking player, with Juventus heading the queue for the 22-year-old's signature. Asensio is not a guaranteed starter under Santiago Solari and could be swayed into a move, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly excited by the prospect of reuniting with the playmaker. (Rai Sport)

AC Milan have turned down the chance to sign veteran Chelsea defender Gary Cahill. The 32-year-old is free to leave Stamford Bridge having lost his place at the Blues since Maurizio Sarri's arrival. (Calciomercato)

The Serie A giants remain interested in Andreas Christensen, however, who is keen to leave Chelsea in search of regular playing time. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Injury to Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has scuppered Arturo Vidal's return to Italy. The Chilean had been linked with a return to Juventus after an unhappy start to life at the Nou Camp but the Brazilian's long-term lay-off means the club are now reluctant to lose Vidal. (Calciomercato)

Spain

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals. The Spaniard, also believed to be an Arsenal transfer target, has impressed for the Yellow Submarine this season and has a release clause of £22.1m. (Marca)

Diego Simeone has confirmed Atletico Madrid have opened talks with goalkeeper Jan Oblak over a contract renewal. (Marca)

Jan Oblak is negotiating a new contract

Germany

Under-fire Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has given an impassioned speech to his players ahead of the club's Champions League match against Benfica. The Croatian explained that he may not be the head coach for much longer but insisted that the players, not him, were to blame for their current poor form. Kovac's days at the Allianz Arena are believed to be numbered amid rumours linking Arsene Wenger with the job. (Bild)

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has dismissed reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid. (Kicker)

Netherlands

Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has distanced himself from comparisons to legendary Dutchman Johan Cruyff. The 21-year-old has attracted flattering remarks following a string of impressive displays for club and country but has asked for observers to temper their expectations. "I try not to pay attention to talk of comparisons, I only want to focus on myself," he said. "It is good to hear that people are talking like that but the truth is I am not at Cruyff's level of talent and I never will be, so it is not something I think about." (De Telegraaf)