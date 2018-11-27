CONMEBOL opens River Plate disciplinary hearing after fans attack Boca Juniors team bus

Boca Juniors captain Pablo Perez was treated in hospital after the attack on the team bus

South American football body CONMEBOL has opened a disciplinary hearing against River Plate after its fans attacked the Boca Juniors bus before the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

River Plate must present their defence to the hearing at the confederation headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, on Tuesday.

0:37 Boca Juniors players were injured when their bus was attacked prior to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final (pictures courtesy of ESPN) Boca Juniors players were injured when their bus was attacked prior to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final (pictures courtesy of ESPN)

Confederation executives are also due to gather later that day to decide what to do about the second leg of the final.

The tie between the Buenos Aires rivals - level at 2-2 after the opening leg - was initially due to be played on Saturday but was postponed by a day after the incident in the Argentine capital.

Boca Juniors' team bus was attacked on its way to River Plate's stadium

But on Sunday, the decision was made to postpone the second leg indefinitely because some Boca players were injured by flying shards of glass and affected by tear gas, fired by police to disperse the crowd, following the incident near River's Monumental de Nunez Stadium.

The disciplinary committee will decide whether to disqualify River Plate, force the second leg to be played behind closed doors, or play the match at a neutral stadium.