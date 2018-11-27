Eddie Wolstenholme recovering in hospital after collapsing before Burnley vs Newcastle game

Referee Eddie Wolstenholme officiating in the Premier League in 2002

Eddie Wolstenholme, the senior referee coach who collapsed at Turf Moor on Monday, is conscious and talking, Sky Sports News understands.

The Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle was delayed by 30 minutes after the former Premier League referee - at Turf Moor in his role as Referee Assessor - collapsed in the tunnel before kick-off.

Wolstenholme is understood to be in good spirits and is expected to remain in hospital for a few days.

The medical teams from both Burnley and Newcastle have been praised for their response and for helping Wolstenholme immediately after the incident.

Newcastle went on to win the game 2-1, their third consecutive victory, to move up to 13th in the Premier League table.