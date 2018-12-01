Derby Day: Are Tottenham now the top team in London?

Are Tottenham now the top team in London? The Soccer Saturday pundits give their verdicts

Derby Day sees Fulham host Chelsea in the west London derby while Arsenal take on Tottenham in the north London derby. Ahead of the Renault Super Sunday clashes, we asked the Soccer Saturday pundits if Spurs are now the top team in London...

Mauricio Pochettino's side finished last season as the top London club in the Premier League and they laid down a further marker last Saturday with a super 3-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

However, it was not long ago the Blues were lifting the title under Antonio Conte while Arsenal have also picked up silverware in recent years, winning three out of the last five FA Cups.

So, heading into the Derby Day on Renault Super Sunday, are Spurs the top London club? The pundits give us their verdicts…

Paul Merson

I am not sure about that, there is not a lot between all of them. Spurs were absolutely outstanding against Chelsea. But that was the first time they have been outstanding this season.



That is a hard one, I cannot call it. I think Spurs may just finish above Chelsea come the end of the season. So I would have to say at the moment, just Tottenham.

Charlie Nicholas

I think they have been the best team in London for a few seasons - you have to give it to Chelsea when they won it but Spurs have consistently been challenging for the title, last season they fell away a bit earlier but they've been genuine challengers.

They have just not been able to sustain those challenges all the way through the season but you have to admit that they are the best team in London right now, but like I say that gap is closing.

Phil Thompson

As much as Arsenal have had this great run this season, I think Tottenham have that edge in the players that they have got and also the way they play, and have been playing for the last few years.

With Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son they have great talent there, and when all four of those can get on the pitch at the same time, Spurs are a different side and look the strongest in London.

Chelsea have great strength too and in Eden Hazard have possibly the best player in the league but it's a bit too soon for Maurizio Sarri, as Spurs showed at the weekend, for them to be the top team.

Matt Le Tissier

I would say the league positions are pretty much just about correct from what I have witnessed. I think Spurs are the best of the three, Chelsea had their first defeat of the season last weekend, which is pretty impressive given we are at the end of November, and then Arsenal had a bit of catching up to do. But Unai Emery is going the right way about it.