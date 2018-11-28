Manchester United's Maroune Fellaini says he is trying to repay Jose Mourinho for his trust in him

Manchester United's match-winner Marouane Fellaini says he is trying to repay Jose Mourinho for the "trust" the manager places in him.

The Belgian proved vital for United once again on Tuesday when he scored a stoppage-time winner against Young Boys to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

It was Fellaini's second goal of the season - both of which have been key strikes scored in stoppage time - and after the match, he was quick to pay tribute to Mourinho.

Fellaini has scored 22 times since joining United from Everton in 2013

He said: "I feel comfortable. I'm happy with him. He gives me a lot of confidence and he trusts me. That's important for a player. I try to pay him back on the pitch.

"I always try to give everything for the team. Whether I start or not, everybody knows I'm a team player. The most important thing is to take the points and win the games."

Fellaini is now in his sixth campaign at Old Trafford and, despite often being used off the bench, insists he has never had a problem with any manager at United.

He was signed by David Moyes and also played under Louis van Gaal, and said: "I've never had a problem with a manager. When a manager comes, I give everything for him."