David de Gea wants to stay at Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says David de Gea wants to stay at Manchester United, with the goalkeeper's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

United are in negotiations with the Spain international over a new contract and have an option to extend for a further year beyond this summer.

Speaking after United's last-gasp 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Mourinho said: "I know he wants to stay.

"I know his agent is happy to do what the player wants and I also know that the board wants him to stay and they are working on that. So hopefully sooner or later, they arrive at a good conclusion."

