Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham can beat Barcelona in Nou Camp

Mauricio Pochettino thinks Tottenham can beat Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino is confident his Tottenham side have the belief to beat Barcelona in the Nou Camp to keep their Champions League dream alive.

After losing their opening two Group B games, Spurs have put back-to-back wins together at Wembley to leave them with a hope of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The latest one was courtesy of a Christian Eriksen winner against Inter Milan which showcased Spurs' current winning mentality which was also on show during their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

Wednesday's victory means Spurs need to match or better Inter's result against PSV to qualify in their final game with already qualified Barca.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

Pochettino believes his players can complete an unlikely qualification in the backyard of one of Europe's powerhouses.

"All is possible in football," he said.

"We have a big respect for Barcelona - one of the best teams in Europe. It will be so tough, but we have belief that we can win. We must show our great levels and to be at our best. We need to have fresh legs and mind, no injuries. We need to manage and rotate the squad.

Christian Eriksen scored a late winner

"I expect them to play with their best players. I don't know how they'll prepare for the game. We need to prepare in the best way. No one is going to give you a present in the Champions League - it will be very competitive."

Moussa Sissoko put in a man-of-the-match display at Wembley as his remarkable turnaround in form at Tottenham continued. The France international played a huge part in the winning goal, which was brilliantly tucked away by Eriksen.

Pochettino thinks Sissoko's improvement is a great advert for Tottenham being a club where players are given time to improve.

Moussa Sissoko starred for Spurs at Wembley

"Everyone is seeing he's doing fantastic," he said.

"In a period we needed this type of performance - he provides a great balance to the team. He's playing in possession better than we thought. After two years and half, he's shown a massive performance. Tottenham can improve players - it's a very good point to have this platform that players can improve."