Which is the most local football derby in England and Scotland?

Derby Day will feature three of the most local derbies in England or Scotland this Sunday - but which two teams are closest?

Super Sunday delivers an early festive treat this weekend with a triple header of derbies, kicking off with Chelsea hosting Fulham, before Tottenham travel to Arsenal and Liverpool face Everton at Anfield.

Ahead of the derby feast, Sky Sports calculated distances between all clubs from the top-four tiers in England and Scotland - to find out which fixture is the most local derby.

From nearly 9,000 different combinations between the 134 stadiums, Dundee and Dundee United emerged as the closest - separated by just 0.17 miles as the crow flies.

Dundee (right) are currently bottom in the Premiership, while neighbours Dundee United (left) occupy third spot in the Championship

Nottingham Forest and Notts County are divided by two league tiers - but just 0.26 miles separate the City Ground and Meadow Lane - making the Nottingham derby England's most local derby.

The Merseyside derby is the third-closest in England or Scotland and is the closest between two clubs currently residing in the same division - with just 0.59 miles between Anfield and Goodison Park.

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

Goodison Park (left) and Anfield (right) are just 0.59 miles part as the crow flies

And Derby Day's opening fixture between Fulham and Chelsea is the fourth closest derby across both countries, with 1.4 miles dividing Craven Cottage and Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Fulham Live on

The north London derby would typically be the 25th closest with 3.82 miles between the Emirates and White Hart Lane - but that division has extended to 7.36 miles during Spurs' temporary stay at Wembley - making it the 75th closest.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

The two clubs furthest apart are Devon-based Plymouth Argyle and Scottish League Two side Elgin City FC, with 504 direct miles dividing the sides.

Most local derbies in England & Scotland Rank Miles apart 1 Dundee United Dundee 0.17 2 Nottingham Forest Notts County 0.26 3 Liverpool Everton 0.59 4 Fulham Chelsea 1.40 5 Airdrie Albion Rovers 2.00 6 Hearts Edinburgh City 2.23 7 Fulham QPR 2.42 8 Birmingham City Aston Villa 2.43 9 Queens Park Celtic 2.44 10 Rangers Partick Thistle 2.52 11 Chelsea QPR 2.61 12 Hibernian Edinburgh City 2.69 13 Falkirk Stenhousemuir 2.87 14 Queens Park Rangers 2.91 15 Motherwell Hamilton 3.02 16 Hearts Hibernian 3.03 17 Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday 3.11 18 Celtic Partick Thistle 3.31 19 West Brom Aston Villa 3.33 20 Brentford QPR 3.37 21 Bristol City Bristol Rovers 3.57 22 Fulham Brentford 3.61 23 Millwall Charlton 3.77 24 QPR Tottenham 3.81 25 Millwall West Ham 3.91 - Queens Park Partick Thistle 3.91 27 Manchester United Manchester City 4.00 28 Celtic Rangers 4.04 29 West Brom Walsall 4.06 30 West Ham Arsenal 4.11 75 Arsenal Tottenham (Wembley) 7.36

