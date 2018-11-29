Euro Paper Talk: Manchester United enter the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic in action for Borussia Dortmund

The January transfer window is fast approaching and clubs across Europe are beginning to think about strengthening their squads.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Germany

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic. The USA international has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool but United are determined not to miss out on the talented 20-year-old. Pulisic would cost approximately £50m. (Sport Bild)

Spain

Juventus and Manchester City are stepping up their interest in out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The Spain international has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu under Santiago Solari and was dropped from the squad altogether for Real's Champions League win over Roma on Tuesday night. Cristiano Ronaldo is interested in a reunion with the 26-year-old in Turin, but City are ready rival the Italian champions. (AS)

Isco is reportedly a target for Manchester City and Juventus

Ajax will demand £124m for in-demand pair Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, who have been strongly linked with Barcelona. De Ligt, 19, has emerged as one of the finest young defenders in Europe while De Jong has been likened to Johan Cruyff. Juventus and Manchester City are also interested but Barcelona are believed to be the frontrunners. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona's technical director Ramon Planes was in France on Tuesday to scout Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman impressed against the Premier League champions and has been eyed by the Catalan giants as an alternative target to Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong. (Sport)

Italy

Gonzalo Higuain insists that he is not thinking of leaving AC Milan. The Argentine striker, currently on loan at the San Siro from Juventus, has been linked with a move away following reports that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the verge of a return to the Rossoneri. However, the former Real Madrid frontman launched a passionate rebuttal ahead of Milan's Europa League clash with Dudelange.

"The coach said I never asked to leave the club, and this says it all about my intentions," Higuain said. "I only have AC Milan in my mind and I don't consider myself the star of this team." (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus and Inter are keen on signing Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. The Belgian is free to negotiate a move away with clubs outside of the Premier League from January and seems set for Serie A, having rejected Spurs' latest contract offer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus are also reportedly interested in Mousa Dembele

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed the club discussed a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo with the striker's agent, Jorge Mendes. Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer but Mirabelli claims that, had things turned out differently, the Portuguese superstar would have been turning out in red and black this year. Mirabelli also confirmed Milan missed out on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the Gabonese forward's switch to Arsenal. (SportItalia)

Benfica's highly-rated teenage midfielder Gedson Fernandes is attracting interest from Juventus. (Calciomercato)