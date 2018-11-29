Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: Man City vs Bournemouth, Newcastle vs West Ham

Play Soccer Saturday Super 6 to win £250k

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Key stat: Crystal Palace have only lost one of 12 home matches in league competition against Burnley, while the Clarets have lost their last three Premier League matches in London, conceding 13 in the process and at least four in each of those.

Form: Crystal Palace have not tasted victory in eight matches, drawing three and losing five, while failing to score in five of those fixtures too. Sean Dyche's side sit a place below the Eagles in 17th but are on the same points after they have failed to win in six.

Sam Vokes celebrates after scoring for Burnley against Newcastle

Main men: Despite failing to score in five of their last eight, Roy Hodgson's team have faced Manchester United - where they obtained a point - as well as Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton. This will give Wilfried Zaha the chance to get on the scoresheet and potentially add to the three goals he has this year. Sam Vokes has scored five headers since the start of last season - only bettered by Alvaro Morata and Harry Kane - with the striker scoring in Burnley's last match with Newcastle.

Best backed: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield v Brighton

Key stat: The Terriers have just the solitary loss in 10 home league games against Brighton, winning five and drawing four, while there has been six draws between the two sides in the last 10 encounters.

Form: Huddersfield have registered seven of their 10 Premier League points in their last three games, with their win against Wolves taking them from 20th to 15th. Chris Hughton's team drew with Leicester in their last game and have only lost two of their last six, leaving them in 12th position.

Aaron Mooy scored twice in Huddersfield's last outing

Main men: Steve Mounie has scored all three of Huddersfield's goals against the visitors in the Premier League, while Aaron Mooy netted twice against Wolves last time out. Glenn Murray has notched 40 per cent of all his team's Premier League goals (19 out of 48), which is the highest ratio of any player at a club in the history of the competition, recording seven already this season too.

Best backed: 0-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester v Watford

Key stat: Leicester have won all four of their home Premier League fixtures against the Hornets, scoring eight times and conceding just the one, while Watford have just the single win in 13 away games in December, losing the last six in a row.

Form: The Foxes are one place behind Watford and are unbeaten in four matches, despite drawing three of those, and have only conceded twice in that time. Javi Gracia has signed a new contract which spans four and a half years, proving how well the board think his side is doing, although they did suffer a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

Can Watford win against Leicester this weekend?

Main men: Jamie Vardy has four goals to his name this year, with James Maddison chipping in with three goals and two assists. Jose Holebas will be key in defence for Watford, but he has directly contributed to six league goals this campaign, scoring twice and assisting four.

Best backed: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Key stat: Man City have won all six of their Premier League matches against Bournemouth, finding the net 21 times while only letting in two.

Form: Pep Guardiola's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they dispatched West Ham 4-0 at the London Stadium last weekend, extending their winning streak to five. Bournemouth have lost their last three league matches by a scoreline of 2-1, which has seen them slip to eighth.

Raheem Sterling has been in fine form for Man City this season

Main men: Raheem Sterling has had a hand in nine goals in his last five - seven goals and two assists - averaging a goal or assist every 48 minutes, while Sergio Aguero has scored seven of his eight goals this season at the Etihad. Josh King netted against Arsenal last time out, scoring his fifth goal of the season, and will provide a threat for Man City, along with Callum Wilson.

Best backed: 3-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle v West Ham

Key stat: Newcastle have seen off West Ham in their last three Premier League meetings, last winning four in a row against them between September 1993 and March 1995, while the away side have just one win in their last 14 trips to St James' Park.

Form: Newcastle have won their last two home games and are enjoying a four-match unbeaten run. They have won their last three Premier League games, earning 10 of their 12 points in those last four and leap-frogging to 13th in the table. The Hammers are just below but are on the same points after losing one in four, which came against Man City.

Matt Ritchie created Ciaran Clark's goal on Monday Night Football

Main men: Matt Ritchie has tallied 14 assists since joining, more than any other player for Rafa Benitez's team. Felipe Anderson has three goals in his last three games and will be keen to add to this on Saturday.

Best backed: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby v Swansea

Key stat: Derby have not lost a single one of their last 21 league matches in the month of December, winning 14 and sharing the spoils on seven occasions, while the Swans have been victorious in only two of their last 13 meetings with Derby in all competitions.

Form: Frank Lampard's side have only lost two in nine, which has left his side one place outside the play-offs on goal-difference. Swansea have lost two on the spin and cannot seem to put together a substantial run of winning games together, subsequently placing them in 11th, yet they are only five points behind Derby.

Harry Wilson has produced some stunning strikes this season

Main men: Harry Wilson has scored in each of the Rams' last two EFL games, but he has never netted in three consecutive appearances. Oliver McBurnie has notched four of Swansea's last six Sky Bet Championship goals and has eight for the year thus far.

Best backed: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)