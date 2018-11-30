Soccer Saturday pundits pick their Derby Day XIs

Tottenham striker Harry Kane features in all of the teams, but who else makes the cut?

The Soccer Saturday pundits have picked their Derby Day XIs, choosing players from Chelsea, Fulham, Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

All six teams are in action live on Sky Sports this weekend, with the west London, Merseyside and north London derbies on a huge Renault Super Sunday, starting at 11am.

Ahead of the weekend rivalries, the Soccer Saturday pundits have picked their Derby Day line-ups with the option of choosing players from all six teams...

Matt Le Tissier

Former Southampton striker Matt Le Tissier did want to include Christian Eriksen in his XI, but said: " I really rate him but I couldn't squeeze him in". He instead opted for attacking talent from Liverpool and Chelsea, with Eriksen's Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane up front.

Paul Merson

Paul Merson has also opted for Kane in attack along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his former side, Arsenal. His defence is also a mix of Tottenham and Liverpool's top talent and is the only pundit to pick Hugo Lloris in goal over Alisson.

Charlie Nicholas

Charlie Nicholas is the only one of the four Soccer Saturday regulars who included Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in his XI, and picked Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette to join a strong attacking line-up.

Phil Thompson

Former Liverpool coach Phil Thompson has three Reds in his defence - Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk - and is also the only pundit to included Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in his team to partner N'Golo Kante.

