Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month winners: Adam Reach, Chris Maguire and Nicky Maynard win October awards

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October, receiving 50 per cent of the public vote.

Simplicity, power and accuracy combined in a flash of his left foot which arrowed the ball unerringly into the far top corner against West Brom on October 3.

Reach said: "It's always nice to win awards like this, especially as it was voted for by the fans.

"I've always said I don't mind how the goals go in, whether they are from distance or from two yards out, I just want to contribute to as many goals as I can."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: "Adam Reach could already fill a whole shortlist for a Goal of the Season award, such has been the frequency and quality of his goals this season.

"Unlucky to lose out last month to John McGinn's incredible volley, he sealed the award in October with another piledriver from the right wing."

Reach beat off competition from West Brom's Harvey Barnes and Brentford's Sergi Canos.

⚽️ STUNNER ⚽️



Adam Reach has scored another beauty and Sheffield Wednesday lead West Brom!



Watch live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or follow: https://t.co/dbOjiuIXB8 pic.twitter.com/hJXRDNFme9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 3, 2018

Sky Bet League One: Chris Maguire - SUNDERLAND v Southend - October 27

Chris Maguire of Sunderland wins the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for November

Sunderland winger Chris Maguire is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for October, receiving 71% of the public vote.

A second straight award for Maguire. As he intercepted a pass in midfield and strode forward into space to shoot, the only question was which top corner he would choose.

👑👑👑



He's at it again...



No stopping this from Chris Maguire and @SunderlandAFC as he picks up this week's Sky Bet League One Goal of the Weekend #GOTW pic.twitter.com/zGqH8Ir18g — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) October 30, 2018

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "No sooner had September's Goal of the Month been announced, when Chris Maguire was at it again, latching on to a loose clearance and smashing a rising drive into the top corner.

"Maguire is becoming a real favourite on Wearside, both with manager Jack Ross and the Sunderland faithful."

Maguire beat off competition from Barnsley's Mamadou Thiam and Gillingham's Tom Eaves.

Sky Bet League Two: - BURY v Mansfield - October 6

Nicky Maynard of Bury wins the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award for November

Bury striker Nicky Maynard is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for October, receiving 47% of the public vote.

The secret of the best scissor kicks is the timing. Maynard had his down to perfection as he stopped his run, adjusted his feet and soared to meet the ball as it dropped into his arc.

Maynard said: "It ranks up there, but I wouldn't say it's my best. I've scored a few overhead kicks in my career and won a few awards for other types of goals but I'd say I've scored more overhead kicks than I have headers!

🔝🗑 Pick that out.



Not a bad home debut for @buryfcofficial's Nicky Maynard.



Here's the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Weekend ✂️ pic.twitter.com/XAcppIqb92 — Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) October 8, 2018

"After Tuesday night [Maynard scored two against Cheltenham] it's a rich vein of form. I was getting a bit frustrated with myself, going two or three games without a goal, as I'm hungry to keep scoring as many goals in as many games as possible."

Goodman said: "With the ball headed slightly behind him, there's only one option for Maynard if he wants to strike at goal. With the confidence of a striker who's amongst the goals, he executes a perfectly timed overhead kick to score a fantastically inventive goal.

"The most impressive thing is the way he manages to put enough power on the shot while keeping the ball down and under the crossbar."

Maynard beat off competition from Newport County's Matthew Dolan and Crewe Alexandra's Jordan Bowery.