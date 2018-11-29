LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' join David Prutton
Last Updated: 29/11/18 8:10pm
Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' join David Prutton.
The guests will look back on an incredible game at Villa Park on Wednesday night as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest drew 5-5, while also assessing Sol Campbell's appointment as manager of Macclesfield.
Attention then stays on the lower leagues and the form of Mansfield, Bury and Luton, before a return to the Championship and Bolton and Brentford's struggles and a look ahead to the weekend's games that are live on Sky Sports.
