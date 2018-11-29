Liverpool vs Everton: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Liverpool v Everton: Sky Sports Six-a-Side

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees the first Merseyside derby of the season, as Everton make the short journey to face Liverpool.

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they dispatched Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road last weekend, only dropping points to Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal so far.

Everton saw off Cardiff to move into sixth place, only losing the solitary match in this period, winning four of those matches and keeping four clean sheets too.

Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes registered three goals and one assist for Barcelona last season, starting 17 times in La Liga, which he should be expecting to better this season.

Andre Gomes has more to show for Everton

The Everton midfielder has accumulated 117 of his 149 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points from successful passes, tallying a total of 234 in his five Premier League games thus far.

An additional 28 have derived from successful aerial duels and fouls won, which can offer a reliable source of points for Six-a-Side competitors.

Richarlison

Richarlison has found the net six times already for Everton in just 11 appearances - more than he netted last season alone for Watford.

Is Richarlison set to continue his fine form at Liverpool?

The striker scored the winner in Brazil's last friendly against Cameroon, and he is averaging 46.95 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points per match, just bettered by Mohamed Salah out of the Elite Players by 0.28.

Despite Everton being the underdogs with Sky Bet for Sunday's clash live on Sky Sports, 28.4 per cent of Six-a-Side players have backed Everton's main man to excel at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah netted Liverpool's first against Watford last weekend

The Egyptian has directly contributed to 10 goals in 13 Premier League matches, recording seven goals and making three for his team-mates, even though many think he has not hit top gear yet.

He has created 24 chances for Jurgen Klopp's team - the most out of any other Liverpool player - which highlights the creative side of his game, reiterated by the 32 goals and 11 assists he attained during 2017/18.

Mohamed Salah has had 14 shots on target - only bettered by Harry Kane's 16 in the league - which has added 42 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points to the 614 he has already, more than any other Elite Player.

Roberto Firmino

Will Roberto Firmino have his say on the Merseyside derby?

Roberto Firmino has directly contributed to five Liverpool goals this year - scoring three times and assisting two - while creating an additional 18 chances for the Anfield side.

The forward has completed 357 passes this year, contributing to 178.5 of his total Six-a-Side points, which is over 100 more than any other Elite Player.

The Brazilian could provide the unique option of choice out of the Elite Players, with only 7.5 per cent selection from Sky Sports Six-a-Side players, meaning if Firmino has a stand-out performance, it could put you ahead of the pack.

