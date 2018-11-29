Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to host Copa Libertadores final second leg

Santiago Bernabeu will host the Copa Libertadores final

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu on December 9.

The match between the Buenos Aires rivals, poised at 2-2 after the opening leg, was due to take place last weekend at River's Monumental stadium.

But following an attack on the Boca team bus that left some players cut by shattered glass and suffering from smoke inhalation from tear gas fired by police to try and quell the situation, the game was twice delayed on Saturday.

It was then postponed until Sunday before being postponed indefinitely, until Thursday's announcement.

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday that the second leg would be played outside Argentina and they have now confirmed it will be held in the Spanish capital.

Fans of the two sides will be given an equal allocation, meaning there will be no recognised 'home' team.

Carlos Tevez (right) and Boca Juniors coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto after the second leg was postponed

CONMEBOL also announced that River Plate have been fined $400,000 (£313,000) for fan violence, and that the team will be required to play two games behind closed doors.

A statement released on Thursday evening by CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominquez read: "The administration has elected to hold the Copa Libertadores final return leg, in front of both sets of supporters, in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday 9th [December].

"Those of us who know the beautiful game know that it is only about winning and losing, not killing or dying."

España está dispuesta a organizar la final de la #CopaLibertadores entre el @BocaJrsOficial y el @CARPoficial. Las FCSE y los servicios implicados, con amplia experiencia en dispositivos de este tipo, trabajan ya en el despliegue necesario para garantizar la seguridad del evento. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 29, 2018

The prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, earlier tweeted: "Spain is ready to organise the final of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

"The security forces have extensive experience of these situations and are already working on the necessary deployments to ensure the event is secure."