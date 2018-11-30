Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid interested in Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Christian Eriksen

Spain

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is stalling over a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid. The Dane's current deal with Spurs expires in 2020 but he is in no rush to put pen to paper on fresh terms. Real may make an approach for the 26-year-old should Luka Modric leave the Bernabeu. Eriksen, who hasn't lifted a trophy during five years at Tottenham, is keen to win silverware. However, the former Ajax playmaker would likely cost in excess of £200m, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy placing a premium on price on the midfielder. (Marca)

Barcelona are ready to do everything they can to ensure they win the race for Matthijs de Ligt's signature. The Ajax defender has attracted interest from top clubs around Europe, but the Catalan giants appear to be in the driving seat having been in regular contact with Mino Raiola, the player's agent. (Sport)

Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz will join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. The 19-year-old feels as though he won't break into Pep Guardiola's first team and has received more assurances about his role from the European champions. (Marca)

Speculation surrounding Isco's fallout with Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari continues. The Spain international reportedly refused to shake Solari's hand following Los Blancos' 3-0 defeat to Eibar last weekend, which led to him being dropped from the matchday squad for the Champions League trip to Roma. Isco has not started any of Solari's six games in charge and is attracting interest from Juventus and Manchester City. (Marca)

Giovani Lo Celso says his future is with Real Betis after impressing at the Andalusian club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine has revived his career at Betis after struggling to nail down his place at the Parc des Princes and the La Liga club are now expected to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis. "This is not the first time I have said this, but I am very happy, and I am enjoying my football," Lo Celso said. "Betis are the right club for me, I still have a lot to learn and I plan to do that here." (Marca)

Italy

Napoli rejected offers for Marek Hamsik from Inter, AC Milan and Juventus, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The Slovakian has been with Napoli since 2007 and De Laurentiis has revealed that he's been forced to rebuff interest from Serie A rivals on several occasions down the years, including from Massimiliano Allegri when the coach was at Milan and Juve. (Football Italia)

Fulham have expressed interest in Inter winger Antonio Candreva, with Claudio Ranieri keen to bolster his squad with experience for the second half of the Premier League season. The Cottagers want to take the 31-year-old on an initial six-month loan and, with Candreva struggling for game time at the San Siro, they are confident of securing the Italy international's services. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Juventus and Inter continue to track Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa's progress closely. The 21-year-old, who has impressed for La Viola over the last couple of seasons, was a key target for Giuseppe Marotta while he was at Juventus. Now that Marotta has moved to Inter, he will try to lure the Italy international to the San Siro instead. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri. The 22-year-old has not played this season due to injury but remains on the radar of the Premier League rivals and could be available for £15m. (Sport Bild)

Portugal

Manchester City have emerged as frontrunners to sign highly-rated Benfica midfielder Tiago Dantas. The 17-year-old is expected to join the Premier League champions when his contract expires next summer. (Record)