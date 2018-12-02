FA Cup round-up: Woking shock Swindon as Barnet progress to Round Three

Barnet booked their place in the FA Cup Third Round with a win over Stockport

Barnet are one of two Vanarama National League sides in the FA Cup third-round draw after Dan Sparkes' early header was enough to see off fifth-tier Stockport 1-0.

Jake Hyde booked non-league Woking a place in the next round by scoring the only goal of a 1-0 victory at Swindon.

The Robins have recently recorded back-to-back Sky Bet League Two wins under new boss Richie Wellens, but their cup run is over after Woking striker Hyde headed home from Josh Casey's cross after 56 minutes of play at the County Ground.

Slough's campaign was ended by Gillingham, with Darren Oldaker scoring from outside the box in the 48th minute at Arbour Park to give the struggling Sky Bet League One club a 1-0 win.

Matt Stevens, meanwhile, could live to regret missing a last-gasp chance to equalise for the Rebels.

Gillingham celebrate Darren Oldaker's goal during their win over Slough Town

Charles Vernam and Harry Clifton notched in either half at Chesterfield as Grimsby triumphed 2-0 while Harry Cornick scored a close-range winner for Luton, who sent Bury to a 1-0 defeat.

Third-tier leaders Portsmouth left it late to see off Rochdale 1-0 through Andre Green's right-footed drive and managerless Shrewsbury, who have been linked to Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts, got past Scunthorpe by the same scoreline as Aaron Amadi-Holloway struck midway through the first half.

It could have been a different story had Josh Morris not seen his 88th-minute penalty saved.

In Sunday's other Merseyside derby, Southport forced a replay as Bradley Bauress tucked away Ryan Astles' assist to make it 1-1 after Johnny Smith had found the top corner for Tranmere at Prenton Park.