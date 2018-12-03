VOTE: Premier League saves of the weekend - Alisson, David de Gea, Bernd Leno

2:12 PL Saves of the Round PL Saves of the Round

Watch the best Premier League saves of the weekend, including fine stops from Alisson and David de Gea, and pick your favourite.

Alisson's stunning stop was all that kept Andre Gomes from putting Everton 1-0 up at Anfield, with Liverpool owing much of their victory by the same scoreline to their goalkeeper's heroics.

It was a similar story for De Gea, whose acrobatics stopped Southampton against Manchester United and eventually allowed Jose Mourinho's side to mount a two-goal comeback and draw 2-2 at St Mary's.

But there's plenty more saves that caught our eye this weekend too... Click play on the video above and then vote for your favourite below.