Euro Paper Talk: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot set to join Barcelona

Adrien Rabiot is reportedly set to join Barcelona

The January transfer window is fast approaching and clubs across Europe are beginning to think about strengthening their squads.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Spain

The much-discussed future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot may be resolved in January as the Frenchman looks set to join Barcelona. Rabiot, 23, has been a key player for PSG this season but has rejected multiple offers to extend his contract from the French champions. There has been considerable interest in his signature but Barca look to have emerged as clear frontrunners and will look to push the deal over the line during the winter window. (Sport)

Luka Modric is set to be named this year's Ballon d'Or winner in Paris on Monday night, which will bring to an end the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It will cap a brilliant 2018 for Modric, though - he clinched his fourth Champions League title with Real Madrid before winning the Golden Ball for his performances during Croatia's run to the World Cup final in Russia. (Marca)

Barcelona have prioritised signing a defender in January following Samuel Umtiti's injury, with Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt top of their prospective list. (Mundo Deportivo)

Matthias De Ligt is also a target for Barcelona

Italy

Inter have entered the race to sign highly-rated Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 18-year-old has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Juventus following a string of eye-catching displays in Serie B. The Nerazzurri are determined not to lose out, though, and sent scouts to watch Tonali in action against Livorno. (Calciomercato)

Gonzalo Higuain is edging closer to a return to Juventus. The Argentine striker is currently on loan at AC Milan but the Rossoneri have become increasingly uncertain about securing the former Real Madrid forward on a permanent basis. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has suggested the club are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Rossoneri have been heavily linked with both players as Gennaro Gattuso tries to secure Champions League football for next season. "Fabregas and Ibra? We have ideas," Maldini said when asked about the duo. (Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia)

Cesc Fabregas is out of contract next summer

France

PSG have stepped up their interest in Zenit Saint Petersburg defender Leandro Paredes. The Ligue 1 leaders have identified the 24-year-old Argentine as a possible long-term successor to Thiago Silva and are keen to open talks with the player, who has also been heavily linked with AC Milan. Paredes is valued at approximately £22m. (Paris United)

Germany

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season. The veteran Dutchman joined the Bundesliga giants from Real Madrid in 2009 and has been an integral member of the first team over the ensuing decade, winning seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and a Champions League. (Sport Bild)