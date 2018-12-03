Lucas Torreira and Alisson make Premier League team of the week
Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City among teams to win
It was a thrilling weekend in the Premier League, but who were the standout players?
Former England, Manchester City and Leeds defender Danny Mills picked his best XI on Sky Sports News.
Who made the cut and who missed out? Here's who Mills selected...
Goalkeeper
- Alisson - 9 points
Alisson made a magnificent save to deny Andre Gomes from point-blank range. He made himself as big as possible and that was game-changing. It's as good as a goal at the other end.
Defenders
- Pablo Zabaleta - 6 points
- Shane Duffy - 9 points
- Michael Keane - 2 points
- Cedric Soares - 8 points
Shane Duffy got a goal for Brighton and is a very important player for them. I thought Michael Keane played well for Everton. He had some criticism last season but he is improving this season.
Midfielders
- Lucas Torreira - 12 points
- Aron Gunnarsson - 8 points
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek 7 points
Lucas Torreira was outstanding for Arsenal. Ruben Loftus-Cheek came off the bench and I was very impressed with him, he looks like he is learning and taking a lead from Ross Barkley in the sense that if you work hard then you get opportunities, and then you have to take them.
Forwards
- Andros Townsend - 11 points
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 17 points
- Javier Hernandez - 12 points
Andros Townsend was good for Palace and Javier Hernandez scored a couple for West Ham, who have a lot of good individuals but don't always come together as a team. They are still working on the team dynamic after bringing in so many players in the summer.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was outstanding again. He is so clinical at the moment - 10 shots on target, 10 goals. If he can keep that going then Arsenal have a great chance of making it back into the top four.
