Ref Watch: Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Eric Dier under spotlight

Mauricio Pochettino, Eric Dier and Jurgen Klopp were involved in incidents at the weekend

There were plenty of contentious decisions in the Premier League over the weekend, but did the referees get them right?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher gave his verdict on Sky Sports News, from penalty appeals in the Merseyside and north London derbies to Eric Dier's goal celebrations and whether Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino could face punishment for actions after goals were scored.

Here's what Dermot had to say, along with the views of former England defender Danny Mills…

INCIDENT: Arsenal are awarded a penalty for a handball against Jan Vertonghen.

VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: It's a good spot and good teamwork. Referee Mike Dean wasn't sure but his assistant had the headset and between them they got the decision right. The assistant has the best view and he has stood up and been counted.

INCIDENT: Eric Dier is booked after scoring for Tottenham and then seemingly provoking a ruckus by putting his finger to his lips towards the Arsenal fans. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino runs down the touchline in an apparent attempt to try to calm things down.

VERDICT: Understand Dier booking, but Poch did nothing wrong.

DERMOT SAYS: With Dier it's about has he provoked a reaction and it's difficult to say who has provoked what. I can understand Mike Dean giving Dier a yellow card and then it all gets a bit messy and it's best to pass it to the FA.

In fairness to Pochettino he has gone as a peacemaker, he shouldn't go there but I don't think he has done anything to inflame the situation. I don't think he's done anything wrong.

MILLS SAYS: Dier didn't actually do anything wrong, he didn't leave the field of play or go to the fans. He was harshly treated.

1:10 Eric Dier's celebrations caused some unsightly scenes on the sidelines as Tottenham and Arsenal players clashed Eric Dier's celebrations caused some unsightly scenes on the sidelines as Tottenham and Arsenal players clashed

INCIDENT: Tottenham win a penalty as Rob Holding slides in on Heung-Min Son.

VERDICT: Wrong decision.

DERMOT SAYS: I can understand why the referee gave it, but I don't think it's a penalty.

If it's felt he has gained an advantage by going to ground unnecessarily then it can go before the FA's three-man 'deception panel' and they have to vote 3-0 and he could be suspended. I don't think it's a dive, I think he's tried to avoid the contact, checked back and then gone over. I don't think Son has dived so I don't think it will get processed.

0:35 Heung-Min Son won Spurs a penalty in the north London derby but there were question marks whether Rob Holding made contact Heung-Min Son won Spurs a penalty in the north London derby but there were question marks whether Rob Holding made contact

INCIDENT: Sead Kolasinac avoids punishment for grabbing Juan Foyth around the neck in the box.

VERDICT: No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I think Foyth grabs him too, if you gave a penalty you would be leaving yourself open as both players are guilty.

0:25 Sead Kolasinac avoided punishment for appearing to grab Juan Foyth around the neck during Arsenal’s win over Tottenham Sead Kolasinac avoided punishment for appearing to grab Juan Foyth around the neck during Arsenal’s win over Tottenham

INCIDENT: Jan Vertonghen is shown a second yellow card for catching Alexandre Lacazette with a sliding tackle.

VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: It's certainly a foul and yellow card. He might have touched the ball but it's a foul.

0:31 Jan Vertonghen capped off a miserable day for Tottenham as he was dismissed for a second yellow card in Spurs' 4-2 defeat to Arsenal Jan Vertonghen capped off a miserable day for Tottenham as he was dismissed for a second yellow card in Spurs' 4-2 defeat to Arsenal

INCIDENT: Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool's late winner by running onto the pitch and hugging goalkeeper Alisson on the halfway line.

VERDICT: Klopp in the wrong.

DERMOT SAYS: He shouldn't leave his technical area but he certainly shouldn't go on the pitch, and certainly not like that. People ask me why the fourth official didn't get involved, I think he probably did but it would be like 'Keystone Cops' if he is chasing him across the pitch. I think wait until he comes back, monitor the time, process it with the referee and then it goes to the FA this morning. Its different circumstances to Pochettino.

MILLS SAYS: We want to see passion but to go beyond halfway onto the pitch to celebrate with his goalkeeper is too far. Marco Silva dealt with it very well, he didn't make a big song and dance, but you cannot go that far.

Maybe you can get away with a couple of yards, but if you start saying this is just passion then where do you draw the line? Every time there's a goal do you say 'it's passion, let's all go on the pitch'? If the away manager does it then does it incite the crowd? There are laws in place for a reason, you're not allowed on the pitch and he should be punished accordingly.

0:36 Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight as Liverpool snatched all three points in the Merseyside derby Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight as Liverpool snatched all three points in the Merseyside derby

INCIDENT: Andre Gomes escapes punishment for catching Mohamed Salah with a flailing arm in the box.

VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: It's clumsy at worst but not a penalty. He has eyes for the ball, that's all he is looking at, it's not a penalty.

1:03 Liverpool had a couple of penalty appeals in the Merseyside derby for a challenge by Andre Gomes on Mohamed Salah and a potential handball by Gylfi Sigurdsson Liverpool had a couple of penalty appeals in the Merseyside derby for a challenge by Andre Gomes on Mohamed Salah and a potential handball by Gylfi Sigurdsson

INCIDENT: A shot hits Gylfi Sigurdsson on the arm in the box and no penalty is given.

VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: There are two issues - he doesn't go towards the ball and he turns sideways. I don't think anybody will give a penalty for that.

INCIDENT: Southampton's Michael Obafemi doesn't win a penalty after being challenged by Scott McTominay in the box.

VERDICT: Difficult decision.

DERMOT SAYS: The first angle you would be convinced he plays the ball, so I think you have to go with the referee because he can't be convinced that McTominay doesn't play the ball.

0:31 Should Southampton’s Michael Obafemi have won a penalty for a challenge by Manchester United’s Scott McTominay? Should Southampton’s Michael Obafemi have won a penalty for a challenge by Manchester United’s Scott McTominay?

INCIDENT: Manchester City's Fernandinho leaps and pushes Tyrone Mings in the back, but no penalty is given.

VERDICT: Wrong decision.

DERMOT SAYS: All I can think is Leroy Sane comes across the view of the referee at the time because if the referee sees it - he puts two hands in his back and shoves him - he has to give a penalty.

0:33 Was Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho lucky not to give away a penalty for this challenge on Tyrone Mings? Was Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho lucky not to give away a penalty for this challenge on Tyrone Mings?

INCIDENT: Huddersfield's Steve Mounie is sent off for a late challenge on Yves Bissouma.

VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: When I was watching it live I was astonished when the red card came out, but then I saw the replay and it is a red card. Full credit to the referee, I had to see a replay but it is a red.

0:49 Referee Michael Oliver sent off Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie for this tackle on Brighton’s Yves Bissouma - but was it harsh on the striker? Referee Michael Oliver sent off Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie for this tackle on Brighton’s Yves Bissouma - but was it harsh on the striker?

INCIDENT: Etienne Capoue is sent off for catching Kelechi Iheanacho with a high tackle.

VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a red. He goes in with studs showing and goes through him and Iheanacho's boots are planted.

0:56 Etienne Capoue was given a straight red card after a tackle on Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho Etienne Capoue was given a straight red card after a tackle on Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho

INCIDENT: Cardiff's Callum Paterson stands his ground and appears to block the path of Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio as a high ball drops in the box. Patricio doesn't win the ball and Cardiff score.

VERDICT: No foul.

DERMOT SAYS: I was astonished by the amount of people that said to me that this has to be a foul because he's not playing the ball. The goalkeeper has to be much stronger.

2:48 Watch highlights from Cardiff's 2-1 win over Wolves Watch highlights from Cardiff's 2-1 win over Wolves

INCIDENT: Scott Arfield is sent off for sliding in late on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

VERDICT: Correct decision.

MILLS SAYS: I made some bad tackles in my career, but there's a five-second delay before he even makes the tackle. It's unbelievable.

0:39 Steven Gerrard insists his side are working on their discipline after Scott Arfield picked up Rangers' seventh red card of the season during Sunday's victory over Hearts Steven Gerrard insists his side are working on their discipline after Scott Arfield picked up Rangers' seventh red card of the season during Sunday's victory over Hearts

INCIDENT: Alfredo Morelos appears to be offside when he scores the winner for Rangers.

VERDICT: Wrong decision.

DERMOT SAYS: It's just offside. It's very tight but sideways you can see it's just offside.