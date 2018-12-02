Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Divock Origi snatches Merseyside derby spoils

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Divock Origi sparked mayhem at Anfield as his 96th-minute winner saw Liverpool snatch a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Belgium international, introduced on 84 minutes, headed the winner home from close range after Jordan Pickford failed to deal with Virgil van Dijk looping shot, pushing the ball onto his bar which Origi followed up.

It was a cruel blow on Everton after a spirited display, capped by three clear goalscoring opportunities in the first half, had the Toffees dreaming of a first win at Anfield since 1999.

Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight as Liverpool snatched all three points in the Merseryside derby with a last gasp winner by Divock Origi.

But, in the most dramatic fashion, Liverpool claimed the local bragging rights as Origi's winner saw the Reds close the gap on leaders Manchester City to two points.

Jurgen Klopp was complimentary of Marco Silva's new-look Everton ahead of kick-off and within four minutes of kick-off, the Liverpool boss was proven right as the visitors' first chance ignited an engrossing half of football.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (8), Alexander-Arnold (6), Gomez (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Fabinho (5), Wijnaldum (6), Shaqiri (5), Firmino (6), Mane (6), Salah (6).



Subs: Keita (5), Sturridge (5), Origi (7).



Everton: Pickford (4), Coleman (7), Keane (7), Mina (7), Digne (7), Gomes (8), Gueye (6), Sigurdsson (7), Walcott (6), Bernard (7), Richarlison (7).



Subs: Lookman (6), Zouma (n/a), Calvert-Lewin (n/a).



Man of the Match: Andre Gomes.

A free-kick from the left found Yerry Mina in the six-yard box unmarked, but the Colombian's header missed the target. Liverpool responded to almost devastating effect as Mohamed Salah chipped a ball over the Everton defence seven minutes later, only for Sadio Mane to fire over.

The chances kept on coming in a frenetic opening quarter as Richarlison lost his footing having burst into the Liverpool area before Roberto Firmino dragged a shot wide on the swivel.

Joe Gomez clears off the line after Alisson's point-blank save from Andre Gomes

Everton thought they had broken the deadlock on 21 minutes when Bernard's cross from the left was headed back by Theo Walcott to Andre Gomes, but a stunning goal-line clearance from Joe Gomez rescued Liverpool.

After Firmino had drawn Pickford into another save and Richarlison had tame appeals for a penalty turned down, Xherdan Shaqiri was played through on goal but, like Mina and Gomes, the Swiss missed a glorious chance to open the scoring as Pickford saved his drive.

Team news Jurgen Klopp made three changes following the midweek defeat at PSG as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri were recalled. James Milner dropped to the bench, while Dejan Lovren and the suspended Jordan Henderson missed out. Marco Silva named the same Everton side that edged past Cardiff last time out.

There was yet more drama before the break as a defence-splitting Gylfi Sigurdsson reverse pass released Walcott, but Alisson further vindicated his £67m transfer fee by smothering the winger.

Liverpool started the second half as well as Everton did the first as Salah curled an effort wide and Mane went close with two efforts in quick succession. Everton steadied and grew back into the game, thriving as the tension inside an expectant Anfield increased.

Origi hit the crossbar from a yard out in the final minutes of normal time

That expectancy spurred Liverpool on further as the recently-introduced Origi fired a knockdown against the crossbar with two minutes remaining.

Everton looked to have secured a point but even more drama followed as Van Dijk's sliced volley sent the ball looping into the air. Pickford tried to tip it behind but inadvertently kept the ball in play, putting the ball on a plate for Origi took the chance to send Anfield into rapture.

Andrew Robertson and Richarlison clash

Opta stats

Liverpool have recorded five 90th-minute winners against Everton in the Premier League; more than against any other side in the competition.

Liverpool have kept 21 clean sheets against Everton in the Premier League; more than they've accumulated against any other side.

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last 18 matches against Everton in all competitions (W9 D9) - the Reds' longest ever unbeaten run against their rivals.

Liverpool have recorded 11 clean sheets in the Premier League so far in 2018 at Anfield; only in 2002 and 2006 have the Reds kept more (12).

Liverpool have conceded just five goals in their first 14 Premier League games this season; only Chelsea in 2008-09 conceded fewer at this stage in a PL campaign (4 goals).

Divock Origi has scored in all three of his home league appearances against Everton for Liverpool - scoring more goals against the Toffees than any other side in the competition.

The managers

5:22 Jurgen Klopp explains how emotion got the better of him after Origi's derby winner Jurgen Klopp explains how emotion got the better of him after Origi's derby winner

Jurgen Klopp: "The game was with unbelievable intensity. Both teams had chances. Both goalkeepers had outstanding performances. In the end it was a very weird goal. I can't imagine the disappointment of Everton. But we got it and we will take it. It is a brilliant night."

4:31 Marco Silva felt defeat was harsh on his Everton side at Anfield Marco Silva felt defeat was harsh on his Everton side at Anfield

Marco Silva: "It was a tough match and a tough result for us. We don't deserve to lose. We challenged them to win the match. I think the draw possibly was the fair result. They didn't deserve it but that is football. It is our life. It is something different every day. That goal you cannot expect to happen."

Man of the Match - Andre Gomes

Defeat at Anfield was a bitter pill for all associated with Everton to swallow, but none more so than Andre Gomes. The Barcelona loanee was gracious in midfield throughout and his poise and composure on the ball provided the base for Everton's encouraging display.

Gomes even had the Sky Sports pundits purring, including Jamie Redknapp, who urged Everton to snap up the Spaniard. "With a player on loan, there is usually some kind of buyout clause and they really have to take that up," he said.

What's next?

After a midweek trip to Burnley, Liverpool travel to Bournemouth for the early kick-off on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Everton host Newcastle on Wednesday before welcoming Watford to Goodison Park on Monday Night Football.