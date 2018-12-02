WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sprints onto pitch to celebrate late winner vs Everton

0:36 Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight as Liverpool snatched all three points in the Merseryside derby with a last-gasp winner by Divock Origi Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight as Liverpool snatched all three points in the Merseryside derby with a last-gasp winner by Divock Origi

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged onto the Anfield pitch in celebration as Divock Origi scored a 96th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp embraced goalkeeper Alisson as Liverpool picked up three points against their rivals, which moved them back within two points of Manchester City in the title race.

After the game, the Sky Sports pundits defended the outpouring of emotion from the German manager, whose side kept their 19-year unbeaten home run against Everton in tact.

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness said: "That's how it gets you. Your head is in a different place and you want to share it with your players and he certainly did today.

"He'll be annoyed thinking they were going to draw, and then it's very strange circumstances so his head would have been in a different place. It's great he apologised. Emotion does strange things to you."

David Weir, who played in 13 Merseyside derbies as an Everton player, added: "There was a lot of emotion in the game. If Everton scored that goal in the fourth minute of added time, I'd expect our manager to be on the pitch too. That's fine.

"That's how it goes, and he thought the game was over so you can see his surprise."

