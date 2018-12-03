Xherdan Shaqiri enjoyed Jurgen Klopp's derby celebrations

0:41 Xherdan Shaqiri defended Jurgen Klopp’s emotional celebrations after Liverpool’s stoppage-time winner in the derby Xherdan Shaqiri defended Jurgen Klopp’s emotional celebrations after Liverpool’s stoppage-time winner in the derby

Xherdan Shaqiri says he enjoyed Jurgen Klopp's emotional post-match celebrations after Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Klopp ran onto the pitch and jumped into the arms of goalkeeper Alisson after Divock Origi's 96th-minute winner.

Klopp said he apologised to opposite number Marco Silva for his wild celebrations, but he could still face a charge from the Football Association.

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Asked by Sky Sports for his view, Shaqiri said: "Every person is emotional and you saw that when you score in the last minute of the derby, the game was also fantastic, so there's a lot of emotions in there.

"It happens. Many coaches have done that before, it's something nice and good, but it's not to disrespect the opponent, it's emotions and it happens in football. It was nice to see the emotions from the coach."

The win helped Liverpool as they stay in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"It was an amazing feeling," added Shaqiri. "You saw the emotions from the players and the coach, it was a really nice win.

"The spirit in the team is very good and that's very important. We are working very closely together and it's important to know each other better.

"We are like a small family. It has to stay like this and we have to enjoy our work every day. It reflects on the pitch."

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Burnley on Wednesday. The Clarets are second from bottom in the Premier League, but Shaqiri is expecting a tough test at Turf Moor.

"We know how hard the Premier League can be, you can lose points against any team," he said.

"We are not looking to Manchester City, it's important to look at ourselves and take it game by game.

"We know Man City are at the top and playing very good football and are the favourites, but we are having a very good season and if we stay at this level everything can happen.

"We have to win games and then we will see what happens at the end of the season."

Reflecting on his own form, the summer signing said: "I am very happy to be here. I have settled in very well, the people here are very kind and I'm happy, which reflects on the pitch. You can see I am settling in well and getting to know each player better every time I play.

"I am really looking forward to a bright future with the club."

