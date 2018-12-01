Leicester 2-0 Watford: Jamie Vardy and James Maddison helps Foxes move above visitors

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison's first-half goals gave Leicester a 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, as the visitors winless run extended to four games.

Vardy put the hosts ahead at the King Power Stadium with a penalty after 12 minutes, his third successful effort from the spot this week, after being brought down by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Maddison netted a wonderful second 11 minutes later, while Watford were wasteful in front of goal and have now scored just once in their last four Premier League outings.

Their afternoon got worse in the 90th minute when Etienne Capoue saw a straight red card after a studs-up challenge on Kelechi Iheanacho, with Watford now slipping down a place into 10th while Leicester have moved up to seventh.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Pereira (7), Morgan (7), Evans (7), Chilwell (6), Maddison (8), Albrighton (7), Mendy (6), Ndidi (6), Gray (6), Vardy (7).



Subs used: Soyuncu (5), Iheanacho (5), Iborra (n/a).



Watford: Foster (6), Femenia (6), Mariappa (4), Cathcart (6), Holebas (7), Doucoure (6), Hughes (5), Capoue (5), Pereyra (5), Deulofeu (6), Success (6).



Subs used: Deeney (6), Gray (4), Chalobah (4).



Man of the match: James Maddison.

Leicester were awarded a penalty early on as Vardy had his legs swiped out from underneath him by goalkeeper Foster. He pleaded his case with referee Graham Scott but the penalty stood, which Vardy dispatched with aplomb to put the hosts ahead.

A vintage Leicester counter-attack then resulted in them extending their lead. Marc Albrighton strode down the right-hand side before picking out Maddison with a lofted cross. The midfielder took three touches to take the ball around Adrian Mariappa before sweeping home past Foster, who was left rooted to the spot.

Leicester could have added another in the 35th minute, but Demarai Gray's shot from 25 yards whistled past the post, taking a nick on the way through for a Leicester corner. It was Watford who then hit their hosts with a counter-attack after clearing the set-piece, but Isaac Success' attempt to chip over the oncoming Kasper Schmeichel went high over the crossbar.

Team news Leicester made two changes from their Premier League game last weekend, with Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi coming in. Both players started in midweek, though, along with Jonny Evans and Demarai Gray. Watford also made two changes, bringing in Jose Holebas and Isaac Success.

Watford twice went close not long after the restart. Ricardo Pereira got ahead of Success to put a Gerard Deulofeu cross into the hands of Schmeichel. The goalkeeper collected the ball again not long after, with Deulofeu picking out Roberto Pereyra but his sweeping strike was straight at Schmeichel.

Leicester's best chance of a half came in the 58th minute as Pereira slipped in Gray down the right of the box but the winger's thunderous strike on a tight angle smashed the crossbar before going out for a throw-in.

The visitors ended the game with ten men as Capoue was given a straight red card in the final minute of normal time. He launched into a two-footed challenge on Iheanacho with his studs showing, although he did get the ball as the Leicester striker went over. But as Capoue got to his feet, referee Scott sent him off, meaning he will now miss the next three domestic fixtures.

Opta stats

Leicester City have won all five of their home Premier League matches against Watford, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once.

Watford have won just one of their last 12 away matches at the King Power Stadium against Leicester in all competitions (D2 L9), a 2-1 victory in April 2013 in the Championship.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Jamie Vardy has won more penalties in the Premier League than any other player (14).

James Maddison has been directly involved in four goals in his six Premier League home games for Leicester this season, scoring three and assisting one.

Man of the match - James Maddison

It was a wonderful strike from Maddison as he truly redeemed himself after being sent off against Brighton last weekend, showing some wonderful skill to get around the Watford defence competed with a confident finish for his fourth goal of the season.

He continued to show his attacking intent throughout the game, linking up brilliantly well with Vardy, and contributed well in the second half when Leicester did not see as much of the ball.

What's next?

The Premier League games come thick and fast, and both are in midweek action. Leicester make the trip to London to face Fulham on Wednesday while Watford welcome Manchester City on Tuesday.