Javi Gracia says Watford 'unlucky' with refereeing decisions in recent games

Javi Gracia says Watford have been "unlucky" with refereeing decisions in recent games after Etienne Capoue was sent off in the defeat at Leicester.

Watford were already 2-0 down when the midfielder was given a straight red card in the 89th minute, tackling Kelechi Iheanacho with his studs showing, although TV replays indicated he did get the ball.

Gracia's side are now winless in their last four Premier League games and the manager believes Watford have been on the end of some harsh decisions lately.

"We have been unlucky in the last few games," he told Sky Sports. "I prefer to keep my opinion, everyone can see what happened.

"That play was in front of me, I could see clearly, but it is not important what I saw. It is important that Leicester's player Iheancho said Capoue didn't touch him and then I don't say anything else.

"Yes [it is frustrating] but I think the best way is to try to improve our games, improve our performances and in the future, we will get better results."

Watford had 62.3 per cent of the possession and had a plethora of chances but, once again, they could not convert and Gracia wants his side to demand better from themselves.

"In the beginning, we started well, we were dominating with more possession and more corner kicks, but it wasn't enough because we didn't finish our actions and Leicester, from two counter-attacks, they have scored two goals and after it was tough for us," he said.

"I think we are creating chances and today we have created some, but we didn't get a shot on target. We need to improve because we dominated the game, but we have to be demanding with ourselves to be better."