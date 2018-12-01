Leicester manager Claude Puel praises goalscorers Jamie Vardy and James Maddison

5:21 Claude Puel reflects on James Maddison's stunning finish for Leicester in the 2-0 win over Watford Claude Puel reflects on James Maddison's stunning finish for Leicester in the 2-0 win over Watford

Leicester manager Claude Puel heaped the praise on Jamie Vardy and James Maddison after they scored in a 2-0 win against Watford.

After being fouled by Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster in the area, Vardy scored from the penalty spot before midfielder Maddison swept home with a lovely effort not long after to seal the Premier League victory.

It was a good performance from the pair after recent omissions, with Vardy suffering from a groin injury and Maddison sent off last weekend, missing the midweek Carabao Cup win against Southampton.

Puel said of the pair: "Jamie was at the beginning of the moves, he was available, strong, he fought a lot for the team and when he plays like this, he gives a fantastic support for his team-mates and he can make the difference.

"I was happy about his performance today, like the last few games, he has been in good spirit with a positive attitude all the time. When Jamie played with this feeling, he is a fantastic player.

"It was a great goal [from Maddison] with a fantastic counter-attack with quality. The finish was amazing and he is a talent.

"He was very upset with himself for his sending off [against Brighton] and he wanted to have the focus in this game to service his team-mates... It's a good thing."

Saturday's win at the King Power Stadium sees Leicester move into seventh place and Puel was pleased to give the home fans a good afternoon.

"It was a home game and our last game at home was not enough to score and to have the good result against Burnley," he told Sky Sports. "It was important with the support from our fans to give them this joy, to manage our game and to win.

"It was a tough game against a strong team with quality and a direct style. To perform against this team is fantastic but it is just three points and I hope we can continue this journey.

"I would also like to thank the Watford fans for their support for our chairman. It is a fantastic feeling and I would like to thank them."