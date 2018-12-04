European Paper Talk: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas set for free transfer

Cesc Fabregas could be set for an exit at Stamford Bridge

Luka Modric being awarded the Ballon d'Or, breaking the decade-long duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, is not the only big story across Europe.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the other top stories across Europe's sports pages.

Italy

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas can leave on a free transfer next summer and can sign a pre-contract with an overseas club next month. The 31-year-old Spaniard is an AC Milan transfer target and his agent met with representatives from the Serie A side, who are also interested in former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37. (Football Italia)

Alex Sandro has reportedly received a €10m (£8.9m) per year offer from an unnamed Premier League club. That deal would work out as around £170,000 per week. The Juventus full-back was linked to Manchester United in the summer. (Calcio Mercato)

Gianluigi Buffon has spoken about how his period as captain of Juventus was 'stressful' in a television interview and that it was the right time to leave the club. He also spoke about how "Juve probably felt others could've left and that the only way to reawaken everyone was buying Cristiano." (Tiki Taka)

Gianluigi Buffon moved to PSG in the summer

Spain

James Rodriguez has said he will leave Bayern Munich if he does not get more playing time, but added: "I want to stay because I feel the love of the fans and all the Bayern family." The Colombia international is in the second year of a two-year loan from Real Madrid. (Marca)

West Ham could be losing a striker in January. Javier Hernandez, who has only made three league starts so far this season, would like to leave. (El Gol Digital)

Real Madrid fans are reportedly reselling tickets for the Copa Libertadores final, which will be held at the Bernabeu after crowd trouble caused the final's second leg to be postponed and relocated to Europe. Around 9,000 tickets were allocated to Real Madrid members for €80-€220 (£71-£196) and sold out in 90 minutes, only to appear online for as much as €800 (£712). (AS)

Could James Rodriguez be on his way back to Real Madrid early?

France

Adrien Rabiot, who remains a Barcelona, Tottenham and Arsenal transfer target, has ended contract extension talks with Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and he has made it clear that he would like to leave the Ligue 1 champions. (RMC)

Kylian Mbappe would like to see Frenkie de Jong at PSG. Asked about the Ajax midfielder at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the winner of the inaugural Kopa award for the Best Player Under 21 replied: "His vision of the game and quality of passes breaking the lines makes him very valuable. He's welcome at Paris! I put in a good word, because he'd help us a lot." (France Football)

Kylian Mbappe would like Frenkie de Jong to join him at PSG

Germany

Bayern Munich's troubled start to the season has meant that they have not talked about potential winter signings, according to club president Uli Hoeness. However, they are planning on a transfer offensive in the summer. (SportBild)

Arjen Robben has not decided what he will do after leaving Bayern at the end of the season. "This is still open, anything can happen here," he said (FCBayern.com)