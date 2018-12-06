PSG and Brazil forward Neymar hints at future move to Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has opened the door to moving to the Premier League at some point in his career.

Neymar revealed his admiration for the Premier League, in response to a question by Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who was one of a number of current and former player to ask him a question on his YouTube channel.

Mendy asked him: "Neymar Jnr, answer me in French. Do you think you'll one day play in the Premier League?"

Neymar replied: "It is a big competition, one of the greatest in the world.

"We don't know what will happen tomorrow but I believe that every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League.

"If you're playing there, I hope you can keep enjoying the Premier League, because you deserve only the best."

Neymar also promised David Beckham he would one day play for his new MLS franchise in Miami.

The former England captain asked him: "When you finish playing in Europe, will you come to Miami please?"

"David, it's done! I'll come to Miami, your city, your team," Neymar said.