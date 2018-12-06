Paul Clement sacked: Who next for Reading manager?

Paul Clement has been sacked by Reading, but who will replace him?

Following Paul Clement's sacking by Reading, we look at the contenders for the vacancy alongside odds from Sky Bet.

Clement was dismissed after less than nine months in charge, with the former Derby manager only replacing Jaap Stam in March.

The Royals are outside the relegation zone on goal difference after winning just four of their 20 league games this season. But who is in line to replace him?

Steve Bruce - 10/3

Steve Bruce has been out of work since leaving Aston Villa

A manager who knows what it takes to succeed at this level, Bruce guided Hull to the Premier League in 2016 despite unhappiness amongst supporters with the club.

He also took Villa to the play-off final last season, Tom Cairney's goal denying them promotion as Fulham won 1-0.

He was sacked by the West Midlands club in October with the club floating in mid-table, although their summer was disrupted with financial uncertainty.

Bruce was promoted with Birmingham in 2006 and the Royals may see him as a candidate if they fancied an unlikely go at promotion to the top flight next season.

In the short term though, Reading will be looking to stay in this division and Bruce will likely bring an instant upturn in results.

Phil Parkinson - 5/1

Phil Parkinson has history with Reading

Parkinson is the name that best suits the job given their current position. His Bolton side may sit below Reading in the standings, but context shows that he is overachieving with that squad.

Wanderers continue to be hit by off-field issues relating to finances and, despite that, he has still managed to pick up points - including victory over Reading earlier this season.

Parkinson also managed to keep Bolton in the division against the odds last season.

The Royals do, on paper, have a better squad than Bolton and Parkinson will likely steer them to safety, avoiding a relegation scrap in the final weeks.

He also has history with the club, making 361 appearances between 1992 and 2003.

Graeme Murty - 7/1

Former Reading defender Graeme Murty is available after leaving Rangers

Another player with a long history with the club is Graeme Murty, also making over 300 appearances in an 11-year spell which came to an end in 2009.

Murty's only managerial experience has come at Rangers, with two caretaker spells prior to accepting the full-time position in December.

He did post an impressive 62 per cent win ratio during his permanent time in charge. Despite that, heavy defeats on more than one occasion to Celtic led to the Rangers hierarchy making another change at the end of the season.

Murty is currently involved with the Scottish club's U20s side, although you would imagine he would likely be open to a return to senior management.

Alan Pardew - 10/1

Alan Pardew has been out of management since departing West Brom

A familiar name amongst English football fans, Alan Pardew is a well-experienced manager with seven clubs on his CV.

Pardew also has managerial history with Reading having spent four years there between 1999 and 2003. He saw success at the Royals after guiding them to a second-placed finish in the English Second Division in 2002.

He was awarded Premier League Manager of the Year for his efforts at Newcastle in 2012 alongside LMA Manager of the Year at the end of the same season.

During his spell at Crystal Palace, Pardew took them to the FA Cup final although they would lose out to Manchester United.

He is a name that is often linked with managerial vacancies, and the fact that he is currently unemployed could mean a swift appointment.

Mark Warburton - 12/1

Mark Warburton was most recently at Nottingham Forest

Another former Rangers manager in the market is Mark Warburton, who has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest towards the end of 2017.

Warburton has been linked with a few vacancies already this season, although none of which have come in the Sky Bet Championship.

He has promotions on his CV after guiding Brentford from League One and Rangers back to the Scottish Premiership.

Warburton, who guided Brentford to the Championship play-offs in 2014/15, posted a 41 per cent win ratio in his 37 games in charge at the City Ground, but did leave with the club sitting in 14th.

Best of the rest

Slavisa Jokanovic is towards the top-end of the market following his recent departure from Fulham. He is a manager with promotions at this level and would be an attractive option for any club.

Former Swansea manager Francesco Guidolin is also in the mix while former Reading boss Brian McDermott, David Moyes and Mark Hughes all find themselves floating around the 16/1 mark.