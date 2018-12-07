European Paper Talk: Frenkie De Jong to join Paris Saint-Germain

Frenkie De Jong is reportedly set to join PSG

The January window is soon open and there are plenty of transfer rumours in the European press.

Netherlands

Frenkie De Jong is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. The 21-year-old had previously been a Barcelona and Manchester City transfer target, but it is the Parisians who seem to have got their man.

A delegation from the Ligue 1 champions travelled to Amsterdam, with a meeting taking place between the sporting directors of the two clubs, Antero Henrique of PSG and Marc Overmars of Ajax. The proposed fee for the move is said to be €75m (£66.87m). (Telegraaf)

Italy

Manchester United's hopes of signing Juventus defender Alex Sandro have been dealt a blow. Sandro is set to sign a new contract with the Serie A champions lasting until 2023. (Corriere dello Sport)

Alex Sandro has been linked with Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's proposed loan move to AC Milan could be jeopardised by Financial Fair Play. Discussions between the clubs have reportedly been ongoing for more than a week, but FFP could make things difficult for Milan. (Mediaset)

Former Sunderland player Fabio Borini is a Newcastle United transfer target. The Italian has only made 11 appearances and scored one goal for AC Milan this season and the Serie A club could be open to offers if they were to receive one. (Tuttomercato)

France

Mario Balotelli is likely to leave Nice when his contract expires at the end of the season. The club's president, Jean-Pierre Rivere, was asked whether the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker would still be at the club after the summer. "An [contract] extension?" Rivere said. "No, I think it will be over." (RMC)

Mario Balotelli has struggled for goals this season

Germany

World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard has spoken about his future, in the broadest possible terms. The 22-year-old defender's contract at current club Stuttgart doesn't expire until 2021 and has been linked with Bayern Munich and Napoli. He has said "anything is possible." (Kicker)

"I am Kingsley Coman, not the new Franck Ribery," Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman has insisted. With Arjen Robben having announced his decision to leave Bayern at the end of the season and Ribery also in his thirties, an increased emphasis is on Coman, 22. "The two are really emblematic," he added. "I would like to stay at Bayern for a long time and have a career similar to theirs." (Abendzeitung)

Spain

Ernesto Valverde wants to make a signing in January. Barcelona had previously given indications that they wouldn't be looking to make any transfers, but an injury to Samuel Umtiti has left the manager wanting to strengthen the centre-back position. The French defender may need knee surgery, but the club are still waiting to see how the situation develops. (Sport)

Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Ecuadorian teenager Gonzalo Plata. The 18-year-old currently plays for Independiente del Valle and his agent claims that there are several top clubs enquiring about his situation. (Sport)