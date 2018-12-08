European paper talk: Bayern Munich to offer Isco Real Madrid escape

Bayern Munich are keen on signing Real Madrid playmaker Isco

The January transfer window is just three weeks away meaning clubs across Europe are hastily trying to put the finishing touches to deals.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental press to bring you the best transfer headlines from across Europe.

Germany

Spanish midfielder Isco has made just three substitute outings in La Liga since Santiago Solari succeeded Julen Lopetegui.

Rumours are abound of a falling out between player and coach and Isco is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Bayern Munich could offer the midfielder an escape route. (Sport Bild)

Julian Weigl has attracted interest from AC Milan

Milan have joined Serie A rivals Roma in the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl who is out of favour under Lucien Favre at BVB.

Weigl has made just two Bundesliga starts for the leaders this season and could move away on loan. (Sport Bild)

France

The agent of Ajax star Frenkie de Jong, Ali Durson, has denied there is an agreement between the Dutch club and Paris Saint-Germain already and insists his client will remain with Ajax in January.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate a goal for PSG

Speaking on the radio, Durson said De Jong "has reached no deal with PSG, nothing is done. Frenkie will continue at Ajax until the end of the season." (RMC)

Manchester United have clinched a loan deal for 16-year-old Amiens striker Noam Emerson, despite interest from PSG, Juventus and Valencia. (RMC)

Spain

Atletico Madrid have targeted Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez as a replacement for Diego Costa.

The former Chelsea striker has struggled to regain the form of his first spell with Atleti and is now sidelined after undergoing surgery in Brazil. (Marca)

Diego Costa could find himself falling down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso as they believe Javi Sanchez is able to step up if required. The 21-year-old is a product of Real's youth system and made his La Liga debut as a substitute in the win over Celta Vigo last month. (Marca)

Italy

Lucas Paqueta's proposed move from Brazilian side Flamengo to Milan looks to be close to completion. The 21-year-old Brazil international will be in the stands on Sunday when Milan host Torino at San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, Davide Torchia, has revealed Napoli have made contact about a potential deal for the defender who has been unable to force his way into the Juventus side on a regular basis this season. However, the Bianconeri were not interested in opening negotiations. (Radio Marte)

Milan are keen to move on three players who are surplus to requirements in January. Goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma, the older brother of Gianluigi, joined in the summer of 2016 as part of the contract renewal which saw Gianluigi extend his stay with Milan.

Riccardo Montolivo will be allowed to leave AC Milan on a free transfer

Midfielders Riccardo Montolivo and Andrea Bertolacci are also free to leave. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Montolivo, who is club captain at Milan, is wanted by Genoa. The 33-year-old has not made a Serie A appearance this season and has only been named as a substitute on four occasions. (Corriere dello Sport)

Portugal

Wolvess will break their club record transfer fee to make Raul Jimenez's loan move from Benfica permanent. The deal will come at a cost of £34m (€38m). (O Jogo)