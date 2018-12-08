Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores final appeal against River Plate rejected

Boca Juniors attempts to have River Plate disqualified from the Copa Libertadores final have fave failed

Boca Juniors' appeal to have River Plate disqualified from the Copa Libertadores final for the behaviour of the club's supporters has been rejected.

The second leg of the South American club competition's final is set to go ahead in Madrid on Sunday after being delayed following fan violence in Argentina.

The appeal came after River fans attacked the Boca team bus ahead of the first attempt to play the match on November 24, resulting in injuries to the away side's players.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed Saturday it had rejected an urgent appeal by Boca, which was filed on Friday and said the "merits of the appeal will be examined at a later stage by a CAS arbitral panel."

The Buenos Aires rivals drew 2-2 in the first leg, hosted by Boca, earlier in November.