European Paper Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Lionel Messi to move to Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Lionel Messi to take up the challenge of moving to Serie A

Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo has given interviews to the Italian papers. Among subjects discussed are how he's adapted to Juventus and a call for Lionel Messi to take on the challenge of Serie A. "I'd like him to come to Italy one day," the Portuguese forward said. "I hope he accepts the challenge like me, but if he's happy there then I respect that." (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to AC Milan is off. There had been rumours that the Swede would move on loan to the Serie A side from LA Galaxy until the end of the season. Negotiations had been ongoing, but the Italian club's sporting director has now said that the move will not happen. (Sky Italy)

Matteo Darmian misses home in Italy. The Manchester United full-back has said that he's proud to be a United player, but misses Serie A. His lack of playing time at Old Trafford has sparked rumours of a return to his homeland, reportedly making him an Inter Milan, Napoli, Roma and Juventus transfer target. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Matteo Darmian admits he is missing his homeland

Roma are reportedly lining up replacement options for manager Eusebio Di Francesco. Paulo Sousa and Laurent Blanc are in the frame if Di Francesco doesn't improve results. Roma are currently eighth in the league and threw away a 2-0 lead against Cagliari at the weekend. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Atletico Madrid are interested in Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez. The 22-year-old has scored eight and notched up four assists in 13 La Liga appearances so far this season. He reportedly has a €50m release clause, and Atletico could make a move in the summer. (Marca)

Real Madrid may have used the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, held at the Bernabeu, to hold some transfer meetings. The club are interested in River Plate's 20-year-old midfielder Exequiel Palacios. (ABC)

Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente will decide his future at Christmas. The 23-year-old had played just 11 minutes of football this season before stepping into an injured Casemiro's shoes. He will talk to the club before deciding his future. (Marca)

Germany

Joachim Low has hinted that he is interested in managing Real Madrid, after admitting that his time as German men's national team manager is drawing to an end. "I would prefer not to continue in Germany," he said, "I think that my future is more likely to abroad. Real Madrid? They are an interesting club for any coach." (ZDF)

Joachim Low has hinted he is interested in managing Real Madrid

Bayern Munich could make a few moves in the winter transfer window, according to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. "We are working on some things and will try to do something," he said. (Sport Bild)

France

Matteo Guendouzi had interest from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer but turned them down for Arsenal. It's the second time that the 19-year-old has turned down the Parisian club, after having come through their youth system. He chose to move to Lorient when he was 15 as he thought he would get a better chance of making the first-team there than PSG. (Canal+)

Hot property Tanguy Ndombele has spoken about rumours of interest from PSG, rivals of current club Lyon. "The club don't want me to leave, and I don't feel like leaving," the 21-year-old central midfielder said, before later adding "but I don't close the door on anyone." (Canal+)